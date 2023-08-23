Twitch to test TikTok-like 'Discovery feed' feature

Earlier in July, Twitch announced some new upcoming features to the app. As part of the announcement, it will start testing its new TikTok-like feature called “Discovery feed” which will include short clips of Twitch creators. This will give creators a chance to attract new viewers and subscribers even when they are offline on the platform. The app will have a separate clip area like TikTok, where viewers will be able to browse videos. Let's get a thorough understanding of the upcoming Twitch feature.

Twitch Discovery feed

The Discovery feed will be the new way for users to watch and interact with the shared content. The new feature is rolling out today, but only to select users. For the initial months, the feature will be in a horizontal-scrolling feed and later will be changed to a vertically-scrolling feed when the algorithm will start to evolve and adapt. According to a post shared by the company on X (Formerly Twitter), the feed is been rolled out and they are selecting users to test the new feature.

Twitch tweeted, "Our first Discovery Feed experiment starts rolling out to select users today. This limited experience will help us train our algorithm & get your feedback. Feature Clips after every stream to get discovered in the Feed, even if you're not in the experiment".

Currently, you'll find popular clips in the discovery feed, as well as "featured" clips (creators can choose which of their clips should be included in the "featured" collection). As part of the testing, the company will also focus on training its app's algorithms while collecting user feedback before the actual release.

According to a TechCrunch report, Twitch creators were asking for more engaging features to create a fan base and attract new subscribers. Unlike other social media platforms, Twitch has a very limited means to attract new audiences.

Twitch also added, “Because Twitch is all about live, interactive channels, it's not our goal for viewers to spend hours in a Clips feed. Our investment in Clips is to help viewers discover your channel so they join you and your community when you stream.”