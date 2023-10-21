Icon
Home Tech News Twitch updates its policy to allow streamers to simultaneously stream on multiple platforms

Twitch updates its policy to allow streamers to simultaneously stream on multiple platforms

At the TwitchCon, the popular live-streaming platform Twitch announced that it will now let its content creators stream on multiple platforms at the same time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 15:50 IST
Icon
Twitch
Twitch will now let its non-exclusive streamers simulcast on multiple live streaming platforms. (REUTERS)
Twitch
Twitch will now let its non-exclusive streamers simulcast on multiple live streaming platforms. (REUTERS)

On Friday, October 20, popular live streaming platform Twitch hosted day 1 of TwitchCon, its semi-annual gaming convention in Las Vegas. During the keynote session, the company announced a number of new updates that included new features for streamers, and viewers, as well as updation of its policies. During the event, Twitch also announced that it will finally allow the non-exclusive streamers to simulcast (simultaneously stream on different live streaming platforms at the same time). This comes as a breath of fresh air for some of the big-name content creators on the platform who were forced to stream at different schedules on different platforms.

Twitch also posted about all the new changes in its blog post. There, it stated, “As of today, you can now simulcast on any live streaming service. We believe that you should have the freedom to decide which services you want to live stream on”. Notably, in August, Twitch had updated its simulcasting policy to allow streamers to simultaneously on mobile services like TikTok and Instagram. It should be noted that streamers who have an exclusive deal with Twitch will still not be able to stream anywhere else.

Twitch finally allows streamers to simulcast at the TwitchCon

Recently, Twitch lost some of its most popular streamers such as xQc, Amouranth, and Nickmercs, who signed for its rival platform Kick. Streaming moving away from Twitch has many underlying reasons, but one of the most frustrating of them all is the inability to simulcast. Streamers end up streaming for 3-6 hours a day on a single platform. So, if they do not have a simulcast option available, they would have to give other platforms a similar amount of time to stay active and keep their subscribers. In some extreme cases, some streamers were even seen streaming for 12 hours a day.

While choosing not to stream on other platforms and building a stronger community on Twitch is an option, diversifying their time on other platforms allows creators to increase what they can earn. Considering the long hours of streaming that stop streamers from having a full-time career, financial gains become an important factor.

The TwitchCon also witnessed some other important announcements. For example, the platform updated its Off-Service Conduct Policy and added doxxing and swatting to the list of offenses it will enforce against. For the unaware, doxxing refers to the act of revealing identifying information about someone online to the public, and swatting is when someone makes a false report to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers (a SWAT team) to a given location. Both of these actions can cause serious harm to streamers, and now they are punishable offenses enforced by Twitch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 15:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon