Twitter DOWN! Thousands of users report issues as the platform suffers outage

Twitter down: Just a day after Twitter made a landmark decision of removing blue tick verification for legacy users, the microblogging platform faced a major outage. More than 1000 user reports were noted at the time of writing this, as per Downdetector. The microblogging website became inaccessible to thousands of users, creating frustrations. It is reported that the outage was a regional one and largely was contained within the US, although some other regions too might have been affected. Indian servers appear to be functioning normally.

According to the online outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, 1037 reports were detected at the time of writing this. Downdetector tweeted, “User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 6:25 AM EDT”. The issue started on the afternoon of April 21 at around 4 PM IST. As of writing this, the issue is still persisting for the majority of the users.

Twitter goes down

As per Downdetector, 82 percent of the total reports said that they faced difficulties in accessing the website while 11 percent said that the app was not functioning properly for them. Another 7 percent faced served-related issues.

The most persistent issue for users was that the home page was not updating. Others have mentioned issues such as tweets not loading, DM not working and the trends section not being visible.

The details regarding what exactly caused the issue is not known. There has not been any official statement regarding the issue at this moment.