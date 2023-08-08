Home Tech News Twitter may soon add a new feature to sort tweets on your profile

Twitter may soon add a new feature to sort tweets on your profile

Instead of getting a singular chronological feed to see the tweets on your profile, you might soon get an option to sort them by most recent, most liked, and most engaged with.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 09:40 IST
Andrea Conway, a designer at X (formerly known as Twitter), has teased the design of this feature on the platform. (Andrea Conway/X)
Andrea Conway, a designer at X (formerly known as Twitter), has teased the design of this feature on the platform. (Andrea Conway/X)

As the war of words between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk over the ‘fight' intensifies, both are also battling another war of retaining the users on the platform. Just last week, Threads announced that it will soon bring search and web support to the platform, and now it seems X (formerly Twitter) is also adding quality-of-life features to ensure a higher time spent. A designer working with the company shared a post recently teasing a new feature that can soon be available. This feature will add new sorting options to see tweets on the profile tab. Instead of the current chronological-only tab, users will also get options to sort them by most liked and most engaged with posts.

Andrea Conway, whose profile mentions that she works as a designer with X, posted a tweet, where she teased the new feature. The post showed an image of the profile tab, where the ‘Post' tab had a downward facing arrow, tapping which opens a new set of menu options called ‘Sort posts by'. The options include ‘Most recent', ‘most liked', and ‘most engaged with'. Replying to the tweet, Musk said, “This will be cool”.

Twitter to get a post-sorting feature

Being one of the highly requested features, most users expressed their excitement over the new feature. However, some also wanted more sorting options such as time-frame-based sorting under the liked and engaged with posts, (posts from this week, this month, etc). Conway, however, has assured that it will also be addressed in the future.

Earlier, it was said that X was also working on a comment-sorting feature where users could switch between most liked, most commented on, and most retweeted replies to interact with posts the way they prefer. Conway said in a subsequent reply that it is in the works and should also be added soon.

Interestingly, the image shared by Conway also shows a full-width post layout, different from the current layout that leaves a margin on the left where only the poster's profile icon can be visible. In the image, the text and the image post spreads underneath the profile icon, giving the posts a wider area to be displayed across. This was also a rumored feature that was believed to be worked on, but this image highlights that it may soon be rolled out.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 09:02 IST
