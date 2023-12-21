Icon
Home Tech News 'TwitterDown' trends as X suffers outage; Thousands report empty timeline on Elon Musk's platform

'TwitterDown' trends as X suffers outage; Thousands report empty timeline on Elon Musk's platform

Elon Musk's X has experienced widespread outages, leaving thousands of users unable to access their timelines. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 11:59 IST
Icon
X
As many as 81000 people have reported problems while accessing Elon Musk's X, as per downdetector.com. (AFP)
X
As many as 81000 people have reported problems while accessing Elon Musk's X, as per downdetector.com. (AFP)

Elon Musk's X has gone down, with thousands of users reporting issues while accessing their timelines on the microblogging platform. Users have taken to other social media platforms to vent their frustrations about not being able to use X. According to Downdetector.com, the problem started at approximately 10:50 AM IST. More than 81000 reports were filed by users who were not able to access Twitter around 12:20 AM IST. The issue is widespread as people globally have reported issues regarding X.

X outage

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, is showing a rising graph of complaints regarding X outage. As per the website, 71 percent of the total reports said that they faced difficulties in accessing the website while 23 percent said that the app was not functioning properly for them. Another 6 percent faced served-related issues. Both the app and the web version of X seem to have been affected. 

The details regarding what exactly caused the issue is not known. There has not been any official statement regarding the issue at this moment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 11:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon