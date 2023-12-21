'TwitterDown' trends as X suffers outage; Thousands report empty timeline on Elon Musk's platform

Elon Musk's X has gone down, with thousands of users reporting issues while accessing their timelines on the microblogging platform. Users have taken to other social media platforms to vent their frustrations about not being able to use X. According to Downdetector.com, the problem started at approximately 10:50 AM IST. More than 81000 reports were filed by users who were not able to access Twitter around 12:20 AM IST. The issue is widespread as people globally have reported issues regarding X.

X outage

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, is showing a rising graph of complaints regarding X outage. As per the website, 71 percent of the total reports said that they faced difficulties in accessing the website while 23 percent said that the app was not functioning properly for them. Another 6 percent faced served-related issues. Both the app and the web version of X seem to have been affected.

The details regarding what exactly caused the issue is not known. There has not been any official statement regarding the issue at this moment.