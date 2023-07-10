100 mn milestone! Twitter-killer Threads beats ChatGPT, turns fastest-growing platform ever

The hype has suddenly transformed into substance. The recently launched Meta Platforms app Threads, which has been dubbed as a Twitter-killer, has not just blossomed, but even flowered at a record rate, obliterating all the records ever generated by any platform. While Threads was expected to do well, after all, it had the deep well of Instagram subscribers (over 2 billion users) to drink from, but the mammoth numbers that it has racked up within no time at all has been nothing short of miraculous.

So, what is all the hullabaloo about? A clearly shocked and awed CEO of Instagram took to his Insta account and said, "100 mn people signed up for Threads in 5 days. I am not sure I can wrap my mind around that fact. It's insane. I can't make sense of it."

He was quick to give credit to his team though, adding that, "The team has been busting their ass, but we know this is a race to the starting line. They say "make it work, make it great, make it grow." Well, we certainly did things out of order, but I promise we will make this thing great."

Big win for Zuck

Notably, in a major success for the often-beleaguered Mark Zuckerberg led Meta Platforms, Threads has come as a much-needed success. It is also important as it has beaten another recent outperformer, the AI darling of the masses, OpenAI's ChatGPT, as the fastest-growing online platform to achieve this mark.

A clearly pleased Zuckerberg himself took to Threads to post, "That's mostly organic demand, and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet." Clearly throwing down the gauntlet before Musk, the post indicated much more is yet to come.

Who scripted the Threads win?

Twitter weary celebs to ordinary folks furious at the chaos at Twitter have rushed to sign-up on Threads and this has allowed the new app to set records for user growth. It was launched last Wednesday. And at this mark, it is certainly living up to its billing as a Twitter-killer.

Food for thought for Musk

It is something Elon Musk will have to worry about. Till now, he did not have a rival in sight and he could order things around at Twitter as he liked. But suddenly, his rear-view mirror has nothing but a massive Threads presence loking to zoom past.

According to a Sprout Social report in March, 2023, Twitter has about 556 million monthly active users in total worldwide.

As per a tweet by Musk himself in November, 2022, Twitter had some 260 million monetizable daily active users.

Who all did Threads beat?

Threads raced to 100 million users faster than ChatGPT, which had become the fastest-growing app in history in January just two months after its launch, a UBS study had revealed.

Another major sensation, China's TikTok had taken about 9 months to reach that figure.

And what about Threads parent Instagram? It took the platform, not 2 months, but 2 years to reach that mark.

Business of Apps has it that Google+ took 1.2 years to reach that milestone.