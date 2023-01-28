    Trending News

    Two Airtel prepaid plans with huge data benefits launched; check out the 509 and 489 plans

    Two Airtel prepaid plans with huge data benefits launched; check out the 509 and 489 plans

    Airtel rolls out Rs. 509 and Rs. 489 prepaid plans. Check the benefits provided here.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 14:23 IST
    Airtel
    Here is all you need to know about Airtel Rs. 509 and Rs. 489 prepaid plans. (Reuters)
    Airtel
    Here is all you need to know about Airtel Rs. 509 and Rs. 489 prepaid plans. (Reuters)

    Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of two new prepaid plans worth Rs. 509 and Rs. 489 in India. These plans are offering unlimited calling, heavy data benefits and more. Apart from the launch of 2 new prepaid plans, Airtel has increased the price of its minimum recharge for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 percent to Rs. 155 in eight circles, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh West, according to a report by PTI. Here are details of the new prepaid plans from Airtel.

    Airtel Rs. 509 plan

    The prepaid plan of Rs. 509 offers the benefit of unlimited local STD and roaming calls along with 300 SMS, and 60GB data for a validity period of a month, irrespective of days in a specific month. Additionally, Airtel is also providing other benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

    Airtel Rs. 489 plan

    The Airtel prepaid plan of Rs. 489 will offer its user unlimited local STD and roaming calls along with 300 SMS and 50GB data for a validity period of 30 days. Similar to the Rs. 509 plan, the telecom company is also providing additional benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

    Airtel Rs. 155 plan

    The plan comes with a validity period of 24 days and offers 1GB of mobile data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users will also get 300 SMS benefits.

    It can be known that Airtel has stopped or discontinued its minimum recharge plan of Rs. 99, under which it offered 200 megabyte of data and calls at the rate of 2.5 paise per second. "In line with our focus on providing a better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry-level plan of 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 sms. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.

    Other circles where the Rs. 99 plan has been replaced with Rs. 155 recharge plan are Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, North East and Himachal Pradesh.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 14:23 IST
