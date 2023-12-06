Icon
Home Tech News Two Hours of Daily Meetings Is the Limit, Slack Survey of 10,000 Desk Workers Shows

Two Hours of Daily Meetings Is the Limit, Slack Survey of 10,000 Desk Workers Shows

Most workers find that having more than two hours of meetings eats into time better spent doing focused work.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 07:16 IST
Icon
Productivity
Spending more than two hours a day in meetings can hurt productivity, a new survey found. (Pixabay)
Productivity
Spending more than two hours a day in meetings can hurt productivity, a new survey found. (Pixabay)

Spending more than two hours a day in meetings can hurt productivity, a new survey found, putting a ceiling on an element of the daily grind that many workers have come to dread.    

The survey of more than 10,000 desk workers globally from Salesforce-owned Slack Technologies found that two hours of meetings was the tipping point for most. Those who said they spent too much time on Zoom calls or in conference rooms were more than twice as likely to say they didn't have enough time to focus on work that matters, instead of meetings. More than half of executives polled said they had too many meetings, while 27% of rank-and-file workers said the same. A surfeit of meetings can force people to get tasks done after hours, something that about two out of five workers do at least once a week. The effects were the same whether the meetings were virtual or in person.

“Every minute you spend in meetings is a minute you spend not focusing,” said Christina Janzer, senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack. “Meetings do serve a purpose, but focused time is so important.”  

The research is the latest to show the negative effects of too many or unproductive meetings, which Slack, Shopify Inc. and other companies have been trying to combat with varying degrees of success. Previous research has found that large organizations waste $100 million a year on unnecessary gatherings. Tactics for limiting meetings can vary: Twice a quarter, for example, Slack cancels all internal meetings for an entire week, and eliminates them on Fridays. Curbing Friday meetings is something other companies do as well. Shopify created a tool embedded in employees' calendars that estimates the cost of each meeting. In some cases, businesses encourage workers to decline meetings.

The findings come as new tools are emerging that can capture the highlights of a meeting and send workers a summary — along with the agreed-upon next steps — later on. 

Surprisingly, Slack's survey also found that a small slice of the workforce — typically younger employees or those with less than a year on the job — think they spend too little time in meetings. The survey included workers in the US, UK, Japan, Germany, France and Australia. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 07:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon