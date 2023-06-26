UGC NET June 2023 answer key to be released online! Know when and where to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key of UGC NET in June 2023. The answer key is expected to be out this week but no fixed date has been announced by the NTA yet. It is rumored that the provisional answer key will be released by June 30. UGC NET candidates can keep a close watch on the NTA official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. for the latest updates and news.

As soon as the answer key is released, candidates will be given 3 days to go through the question paper and answer key thoroughly and they can raise objections against the answers.

“The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of the result. The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” read the information bulletin released by NTA.

Based on the objections, the NTA then will release a final version of the answer key, and then the final result will be declared.

The candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the UGC NET 2023 answer keys:

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, “UGC NET ANSWER KEY”

By clicking the link, you will be directed to a new page

write your credentials and click on the login

The UGC NET Answer Key will be shown

Raise objections (if any) and click on submit

The UGC NET 2023 was held in two phases, phase-1 was from 13th to 17th june and Phase 2 was held from 19th to 22nd June. The exam was conducted in a computer based test (CBT) for 83 subjects