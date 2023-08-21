Unable to see your X posts made before 2014? This might be the reason

X (formerly known as Twitter) has been going through a myriad of transformations ever since Elon Musk announced his acquisition of the microblogging platform. Several key changes have been brought on that have changed the platform experience for most users. The Musk-owned platform also recently underwent a major rebranding campaign where its iconic Larry The Bird logo was replaced with an X, while also changing its name to the same. In the last few months, X has also suffered from various disruptions, such as temporary restrictions placed on unverified accounts, discontinuing browsing access for users without accounts, and more.

Now, a recent glitch has affected posts made on X before 2014, including the famous Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, and more.

X glitch

First highlighted by vtuber @DaniloTakag, posts on X made before 2014 have been affected by a recent glitch where the media or hyperlinks attached to it are broken. It was later corroborated by Technologist Tom Coates who posted on X, “More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.”

The glitch has also affected the world's most retweeted picture ever, the famous Oscar selfie taken and posted on X by American television host Ellen DeGeneres, and it is currently removed from the platform.

While there have been no comments from chief Elon Musk or CEO Linda Yaccarino, Community Notes, X's collaborative feature which adds context to potentially misleading Tweets, mentioned below Coates' post that images before 2014 are still saved on the server, but the glitch has broken ‘t.co' links. It also mentioned that while the famous selfie cannot be currently viewed, it has not been deleted and is still available on the platform's servers.

Block feature to be removed

Elon Musk made a shocking comment on X on Friday when he said that ‘block' as a feature will be deleted on the platform. That means users will not be able to block any other user on the platform, no matter if they spam or troll. Musk was replying to a tweet that asked the question if there was ever a reason to block someone over muting them, when he said, “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs”. He also added, “It makes no sense”.