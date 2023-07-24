UP BTech Counselling 2023 registration starts online today! Check out these 5 JEE prep apps

Wait for students willing to take admissions in BTech courses in UP is over now. The registration process for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Counselling 2023 commences today, July 24, on uptac.admissions.nic.in. Those interested in pursuing first-year BTech courses, excluding Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, are eligible to apply on the website.

Applicants who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 are eligible to participate in UP BTech counseling. However, for BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will be considered.

The schedule for UP BTech counseling is as follows: JEE Main qualified candidates must complete the registration, fee payment, and document upload by 3 pm on August 5 on the official website uptac.admissions.nic.in. Document verification will take place from July 25 to August 6.

Following this, candidates need to fill and lock their choices online between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13. The seat allotment results of the first round will be declared on August 14.

Candidates who receive seat allotments must pay the seat confirmation fee and either freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16. For more information, they can refer to the official website's schedule. The selection process of the BTech courses is based on the JEE score.

