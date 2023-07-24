Home Tech News UP BTech Counselling 2023 registration starts online today! Check out these 5 JEE prep apps

UP BTech Counselling 2023 registration starts online today! Check out these 5 JEE prep apps

Candidates willing to opt for BTech courses in AKTU can apply online on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 17:36 IST
Scores of JEE main and CUET 2023 will be considered for the UP BTech Counselling 2023 process.

Wait for students willing to take admissions in BTech courses in UP is over now. The registration process for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Counselling 2023 commences today, July 24, on uptac.admissions.nic.in. Those interested in pursuing first-year BTech courses, excluding Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, are eligible to apply on the website.

Applicants who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 are eligible to participate in UP BTech counseling. However, for BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will be considered.

The schedule for UP BTech counseling is as follows: JEE Main qualified candidates must complete the registration, fee payment, and document upload by 3 pm on August 5 on the official website uptac.admissions.nic.in. Document verification will take place from July 25 to August 6.

Following this, candidates need to fill and lock their choices online between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13. The seat allotment results of the first round will be declared on August 14.

Candidates who receive seat allotments must pay the seat confirmation fee and either freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16. For more information, they can refer to the official website's schedule. The selection process of the BTech courses is based on the JEE score.

Apps to prepare for JEE

In order to prepare for JEE there are various apps available. Some of these are:

Unacademy Learning App: It provides free lectures in various subjects directly from exam toppers. Students can subscribe for special lectures if needed

Khan Academy: This app provides various specialised courses for preparation of JEE. It also offers various materials , mock tests, and live classes

Vedantu: It is an online tutoring app. It offers live classes and recorded lectures for JEE. It provides study materials, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions with expert teachers.

MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. It offers a wide range of questions and mock tests for JEE.

Allen Digital app: ALLEN Digital serves as the ideal platform to prepare for competitive exams like JEE.The app provides a perfect blend of engaging video lectures (Recorded & LIVE) with personalized learning aids which enable you to study, practice, and understand concepts easily.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 17:36 IST
