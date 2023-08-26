UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment results soon: How to check online and 3 prep apps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared that the results for Round 2 Seat Allotment of NEET PG 2023 Counselling will be revealed soon. The MCC plans to announce these results on August 28, 2023. You can find these results on the official website mcc.nic.in. If you've taken part in the counselling process, make sure you have your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin handy. These details will be needed when you log in to see your results.

Once you get your result or NEET seat allotment letter, you'll need to upload your documents on the MCC portal mcc.nic.in within the given time. You'll have until August 29 to do this. If you've been given a seat in Round 2, you can choose to upgrade to Round 3. To do this, you'll need to physically go to the college or institute where you got the Round 2 seat. After completing the admission process there, you can express your willingness to upgrade and pay a security deposit. You'll also need to do a new registration and pay the fees.

How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for NEET PG 2023:

1. Visit to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'PG Counselling' section on the main page.

3. Look for the link that says, "Download NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result."

4. Enter your login details and check your NEET PG Round 2 allotment result.

5. Download the allotment letter and print it for future reference.

