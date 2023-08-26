Home Tech News UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment results soon: How to check online and 3 prep apps

UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment results soon: How to check online and 3 prep apps

Now that the UP NEET UG result has been declared, the second round of seat allocation results will also be released today at mcc.nic.in. Know details

By: HT TECH
Aug 26 2023, 11:52 IST
UP NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results to be announced soon. (Pexels)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared that the results for Round 2 Seat Allotment of NEET PG 2023 Counselling will be revealed soon. The MCC plans to announce these results on August 28, 2023. You can find these results on the official website mcc.nic.in. If you've taken part in the counselling process, make sure you have your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin handy. These details will be needed when you log in to see your results.

Once you get your result or NEET seat allotment letter, you'll need to upload your documents on the MCC portal mcc.nic.in within the given time. You'll have until August 29 to do this. If you've been given a seat in Round 2, you can choose to upgrade to Round 3. To do this, you'll need to physically go to the college or institute where you got the Round 2 seat. After completing the admission process there, you can express your willingness to upgrade and pay a security deposit. You'll also need to do a new registration and pay the fees.

How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for NEET PG 2023:

1. Visit to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'PG Counselling' section on the main page.

3. Look for the link that says, "Download NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result."

4. Enter your login details and check your NEET PG Round 2 allotment result.

5. Download the allotment letter and print it for future reference.

For those who are looking to take the exam next time, there are some useful apps that can help you prepare for NEET 2024:

1. NEETPrep: This app provides practice questions, assessments, and doubt-solving sessions. It also has video lectures covering 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, along with a large collection of study materials.

2. SWAYAM: This app offers online courses accessible through their website and app. You need to register and can take supervised exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET: This app offers coaching for IIT JEE & NEET. It has live virtual classes and offline options too.

By incorporating these apps in your study schedule, you can enhance your learning and improve your chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. These tools can help you excel in your career aspirations.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets