Ford halts production, shipment of F-150 Lightning electric truck- CNBC
Ford Motor Co halted production and shipment of its F-150 Lightning electric truck following a potential battery issue, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
The report said the automaker was investigating the issue after a potential problem was detected in a vehicle during its pre-delivery quality inspections.
Shares of Ford reversed course to trade down about 1.5% in afternoon trade after the report.
Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:41 IST
Tags: ford electric vehicles
