UPSC EPFO 2023 results out online! Check apps to prepare for exam too

Candidates can check their UPSC EPFO results on upsc.gov.in and for all those students who want to appear in the exam next time, here is a list of apps to prepare well for it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 16:11 IST
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the results are required to submit the detailed application form (DAF) within the specified timeframe. (Pexels)
UPSC EPFO Result 2023 has been declared for 577 vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can check their results on the UPSC website.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the results are required to submit the detailed application form (DAF) within the specified timeframe. Failure to do so will lead to the rejection of their candidature. The DAF can be accessed on the online recruitment application (ORA) available at upsconline.nic.in. The schedule for submitting the DAF will be announced later.

The marks of rejected candidates will also be announced after the completion of the entire recruitment process.

The written exam was conducted on July 2, and eligible candidates who have submitted the DAF will be called for an interview.

Apps for preparation

Cracking the UPSC EPFO exam needs guided preparation. Fortunately, there are various apps available that students can use to prepare for UPSC exam. Some of these are:

Adda247: UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer: Adda247 is another popular platform for competitive exam preparation. They have a dedicated app for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer exam preparation, offering video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests.

BYJU'S : The Learning App: WhileBYJU'S primarily focuses on school-level education, they do offer some courses and content for UPSC exams, including EPFO. It might be worth checking out their offerings.

Unacademy Learning App: Unacademy has a wide range of courses for various competitive exams. It has a dedicated section for UPSC EPFO preparation, featuring video lectures, live classes, and study materials.

Testbook App: This is one of the most trusted apps to prepare for the UPSC EPFO exam. This app provides detailed study materials, mock tests, previous year question papers, and consistent guidance to the students.

Oliveboard App: This app is another best platform to prepare for UPSC EPFO. This app provides Free concept videos, Notes, Study materials, video lectures, and mock tests for a structured preparation for this exam.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 16:11 IST
