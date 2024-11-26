Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Vaibhav Suryavanshi age trends, fake Instagram IDs go viral as he gets IPL…

As the young player gears up to make his IPL debut, scores of fake Instagram accounts claiming to be of Vaibhav Suryavanshi have surfaced online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 11:54 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player sold in IPL auction. (X,com)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently one of the most searched about persons on Google Search in India. As per data revealed by Google, netizens are curious to know about Vaibhav Suryavanshi age and stats as he became the youngest player sold in IPL auction. Picked by Rajasthan Royals for 1.10 crore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is just 13-years-old. Native of Motipur village which is 15 km from Samastipur in Bihar, Vaibhav has suddenly become the talk of the town after fetching over 1 crore from the bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. As the young player gears up to make his IPL debut, scores of fake Instagram accounts claiming to be of Vaibhav Suryavanshi have surfaced online. All of these accounts have been created to dupe users or to use young cricketers' achievements for personal gains.

Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL Auction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already represented India Under-19 and scored a century against Australia Under-19 in Chennai, was acquired by Rajasthan Royals after a competitive bidding war with Delhi Capitals. Suryavanshi has shown immense promise in his early career. He impressed coaches at Rajasthan Royals after attending their high-performance centre in Nagpur, where he underwent trials. RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum praised the teenager's potential, noting the club's commitment to his development over the coming months.

Also read
Suryavanshi's cricketing journey has already seen significant milestones. In 2023, he made history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in youth cricket, achieving the feat at just 13 years and 187 days. His 104 runs off 58 balls against Australia Under-19 surpassed the previous record held by Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

With a triple-century to his name and a strong family support system, including coaching from his father Sanjeev, Suryavanshi's future in the game looks incredibly bright.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 08:41 IST
