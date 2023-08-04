Verified users can now download videos on Twitter, says Elon Musk, but there is a condition attached

X (formerly known as Twitter) has been working hard to make its premium subscription X Blue appear more alluring to boost the subscriber count. Recently, it added features such as unlimited DMs, potential participation in the platform's ad revenue sharing, and access to XPro (TweetDeck). Now, adding to the already long list of benefits, owner Elon Musk announced on Thursday that verified users will also be able to download videos on the microblogging platform. However, there are some restrictions to this feature, which have been likely added to give creators more power.

Musk said in a tweet, “Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it”. He also explained how users can use the feature in a subsequent tweet, “Tap the “…” on upper right when video is in full screen mode. We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video just like you download a picture”.

X Blue subscribers can now download videos

While the feature has been formally announced now, it was available since July 25, according to an update on the X Help Centre's article. It stated, “Verified subscribers can download videos from certain Tweets for offline viewing, or to get creative and remix these videos to create new content”.

The update also explained one more restriction that will be added on top of creator permission. The download video setting will be kept off for all users under the age of 18, and they will not be able to access this feature.

Interestingly, the update also mentions that all videos will be set to be available for download unless the creator specifically opts out of them. These are the only caveats to the feature.

The video downloading feature is likely to be part of the overall video-focused initiative taken by X CEO Linda Yaccarino. With X allowing videos as long as two hours on the platform, this new feature has the potential to become one of the most lucrative benefits of owning the X Blue subscription.

Interestingly, Instagram also announced last month that it will let users download Reels, but will add a watermark to the video to indicate it was downloaded from Instagram. TikTok has had a similar feature ever since it first launched and this strategy is widely regarded as a good way to make the platform more popular by letting the videos reach users who do not even use it. It is not clear whether videos downloaded on Twitter might also come with a similar watermark.