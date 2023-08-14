Home Tech News Vi Big Freedom Sale: Grab extra data and discounts this Independence Day

Vi Big Freedom Sale: Grab extra data and discounts this Independence Day

Vi introduces Independence Day Big Freedom Sale, offers exciting deals on prepaid and postpaid plans, extra data bonuses, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 13:19 IST
During the Vi Independence Day Big Freedom Sale, get extra data bonuses and much more. (pradeep gaur/mint)

As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Vi (Vodafone Idea), a prominent player in India's telecom sector, has unveiled its enticing "Big Freedom Sale." Eager to match the competitive offerings of rivals like Jio and Airtel, Vi is pulling out all the stops to attract users with an array of exciting deals. This strategic move comes hot on the heels of Reliance Jio's launch of annual plans on Independence Day, intensifying the race for supremacy in the telecommunications arena.

Ranked as India's third-largest telecom company, Vi is determined to close the gap and emerge as a strong contender in the 5G race, where Jio and Airtel have been leading the charge. To achieve this, Vi has been consistently rolling out innovative offers designed to captivate the hearts of customers. This ongoing Independence Day sale focuses on delivering remarkable benefits across a variety of prepaid plans, and the real icing on the cake is the inclusion of attractive bonus data incentives.

Big Freedom Sale: Exclusive Benefits and Dates

The Vi Big Freedom Sale, running from August 12 to August 18, presents users with a golden opportunity to supercharge their prepaid plans with extra perks. It's important to highlight that these exclusive benefits can be accessed only through recharges made on the VI app during the sale period.

Elevate Your Plan

As part of this limited-time promotion, VI is extending an extra 50GB of data to users who opt for the 199 plan, a fantastic bonus that sweetens the deal. To further entice customers, VI is offering a 50 instant discount on the 1499 plan, a tempting proposition for those seeking substantial savings. And for users choosing the 3099 plan, there's an even more substantial discount of 75, promising a generous reduction in cost.

VI's Independence Day Big Freedom Sale is a strategic move aimed at enhancing its competitiveness in the fiercely contested telecom market while simultaneously widening its user base. Such promotions play a pivotal role in not only retaining existing customers but also attracting new ones.

As VI's Big Freedom Sale unfurls, users have a limited-time opportunity to seize extra data bonuses and discounts, making this Independence Day even more special in the digital age.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 13:12 IST
