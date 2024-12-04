Viacom18 finally wins control of JioHotstar domain after intense month long legal battle

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has officially gained control of the jiohotstar.com domain, marking the conclusion of a month-long ownership dispute. The most recent Whois records indicate that the domain is now registered under Viacom18's name, confirming the transfer from previous owners. The domain, registered on September 20, 2024, will remain valid until September 20, 2026, with the latest update recorded on December 2, 2024.

Manish Painuly, listed as the registrant, administrative, and technical contact in the Whois details, is associated with Viacom18, solidifying the company's control over the domain. Painuly serves as a Senior Director at Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., with extensive experience in digital transformation, business intelligence, and managing online product presence. His LinkedIn profile highlights his role in overseeing multiple brand platforms, including VOOT, and his expertise in project management, vendor management, and IT cost management.

Delhi-to-Dubai Dispute

The transfer of the jiohotstar.com domain marks the end of a complex and lengthy saga over its ownership. Initially, the domain was owned by a Delhi-based engineer who later transferred it to two Dubai-based siblings. Legal and commercial pressures led to disputes over the domain, further complicated by the involvement of the Dubai-based parties, which extended the ownership battle. The domain, linked to Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar, attracted attention due to the stakes involved with two of India's leading brands.

With Viacom18 now fully in charge, the matter of ownership has been settled, bringing an end to a drawn-out saga that involved various stakeholders. The resolution paves the way for Reliance's continued dominance in India's digital and media sectors, with Viacom18's acquisition of the domain solidifying its control in the market.