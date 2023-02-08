    Trending News

    Home Tech News Video conferencing star Zoom cuts staff by 15 percent

    Video conferencing star Zoom cuts staff by 15 percent

    The company behind the Zoom video conferencing platform -- which became a household name during the pandemic -- announced Tuesday it is laying off about 15 percent of its staff.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 07:18 IST
    Top tech news of the week: Netflix layoffs, Facebook kills tool, phishing attacks, Apple Watch saves life, more
    Facebook
    1/7 According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, will soon scrap its social media fact checking tool called CrowdTangle. The tool is used to keep misinformation in check by researchers and analysts but reports suggest that Meta has been reducing the support for the product over the days. The company has not revealed its eventual plans with the tool. (Dado Ruvic/REUTERS)
    Netflix
    2/7 In a fresh round of layoffs, Netflix has fired 300 employees across different departments, according to a report by Variety. The majority of the employees losing their jobs were based in the US. This layoff comes shortly after Netflix fired 150 employees in May. A spokesperson stated that the job cuts were done to bring down the cost to the slower revenue rate. (REUTERS)
    Google has revealed that an Italian company's hacking tools.
    3/7 Google has revealed in a report that an Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan. According to the report, Milan-based RCS Lab developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices. Google added that it had taken steps to protect users of its Android operating system and alerted them about the spyware. (Reuters)
    Facebook
    4/7 A massive phishing scam, which was ongoing for a year, came to the surface after PIXM, an anti-phishing browser extension, exposed it. According to the report, a large number of malicious websites were masquerading as Facebook login pages and stealing the account information of victims and each such website had millions of visits. To make the websites look real, the scammers also added the victim’s name to the URL. (REUTERS)
    Microsoft Bing
    5/7 According to TechCrunch, a Reddit post recently surfaced which highlighted that Microsoft was giving out Minecoins, a native currency of the popular sandbox-style game Minecraft, in order to sway Google Search and Google Chrome users to its rival platform. According to the post, Bing offered the gamers 330 Minecoins for searching with Microsoft Bing on the Edge browser for five days. (Hindustan Times)
    Apple Watch
    6/7 Apple Watch has played a crucial role in saving the life of a woman swimmer who got trapped between rocks in the Columbia river. Stuck in the chilly river, she used the SOS feature of the Apple Watch to contact emergency services. The authorities were able to save the woman before hypothermia could set in due to her fast response time in sending the alert. (Reuters)
    image caption
    7/7 As a part of Instagram’s latest initiative of performing age verification, it is testing two new tools. The first is via video selfies through which the social media platform will run algorithms in collaboration with Yoti to verify the age. The other method will require three people over the age of 18 to confirm that the user’s age matches with what they have responded with. (Unsplash)
    Zoom Video Communications chief executive Eric Yuan is also taking a 98 percent cut in salary this year and forgoing his executive bonus, he said in a blog post about the job cuts.

    He added that members of his executive leadership team are taking a 20 percent salary reduction and also forfeiting bonuses this year.

    While people and businesses continue to rely on Zoom "as the world transitions to life post-pandemic," the Silicon Valley-based firm is seeing customers cut back on spending, Yuan said in the post.

    Zoom has made the "tough but necessary" decision to lay off about 1,300 people, or roughly 15 percent of its staff, according to Yuan.

    "Our trajectory was forever changed during the pandemic when the world faced one of its toughest challenges, and I am proud of the way we mobilized as a company to keep people connected," Yuan said.

    Zoom tripled its ranks of employees during the pandemic, as people used the platform for remote work, court hearings, social events and more while Covid-19 risks barred them from getting together in person, according to Yuan.

    "We are seeing that people and businesses continue to rely on Zoom," Yuan said.

    "But the uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom's long-term vision."

    Zoom will continue to invest in strategic areas, the chief executive noted.

    Zoom joined a growing list of US tech firms slashing jobs as years of high spending has given way to parsimony due to harsh economic conditions around the world.

    American computer firm Dell said Monday that it will lay off some five percent of its global workforce, or around 6,650 employees.

    The cuts follow similar steps by tech giants Microsoft, Facebook owner Meta, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Twitter as the industry girds for economic downturn.

    They also come after a major hiring spree at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when companies scrambled to meet demand as people went online for work, school and entertainment.

    According to the specialist site Layoffs.fyi, just over 95,000 tech employees have lost their jobs since the beginning of January worldwide.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 07:18 IST
