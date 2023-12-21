Icon
Video series by FactShala to educate people against misinformation

Video series by FactShala to educate people against misinformation

A new educational video series by media literacy network FactShala will offer people practical skills and useful tools to sort facts from fiction online.

FactShala's new educational video series will provide practical skills and tools to help people distinguish between facts and fiction online. (FactShala)

A new educational video series by media literacy network FactShala will offer people practical skills and useful tools to sort facts from fiction online.

To be launched in multiple languages, the 'FactShala Ambassador Programme' video series will collaborate with prominent journalists in India and offer easy tips and tools to enabling users in assessing the credibility of information online and reach trustworthy sources.

For the initiative, FactShala, run by DataLEADS, has partnered with MediaWise of the Poynter Institute with support from Google News.

"The launch of this project is a great step forward in accelerating the growth of media literacy in India. Every Indian should have access to high quality and trustworthy information that equips them with competences to think critically about the information they consume, create and share everyday," said Syed Nazakat, founder and ceo, DataLEADS.

Ritu Kapur, managing director and co-founder of The Quint, will serve as the first English-language ambassador for the programme and will educate viewers with the skills and techniques that they can use when navigating the information ecosystem.

The topics for the video series will include detecting misleading data visualisations, verifying manipulated images and deep fakes, employing critical thinking techniques through lateral reading, and identifying signs of misinformation, informed the orgainsers.

