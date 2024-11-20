Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: Voter ID details for Maharashtra: How to check polling booth details online

Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 have officially begun in Maharashtra today, November 20. Voting commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM, allowing every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right. The Election Commission of India has made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth voting process, encouraging high voter turnout.

The Election Commission has been working tirelessly for weeks to ensure an efficient and inclusive electoral process. Polling stations have been strategically set up across the state to cater to all voters. Additionally, various public awareness campaigns were conducted to inform citizens about the importance of voting and how to participate.

To facilitate voters, the Commission has implemented measures ensuring no eligible citizen is deprived of their right due to lack of documentation.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What You Need to Know About the Voting Process

The voting process is straightforward. Citizens can head to their designated polling stations between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Once at the polling booth, voters must verify their identity and cast their vote. Long queues are expected, so arriving early can save time.

Voters are reminded to check their names in the voter list before heading to the booth. If your name is on the list, but you don't have your voter ID card, you can still vote with alternative documents.

How to check name in Voter ID list online

To check your name and polling booth details on the Election Commission of India (ECI) voting list, go to Voter's Portal Service website and enter your EPIC number that is printing on your voter ID card. You can also use your mobile number and name as well.

Lost Your Voter ID? Here's What You Can Use Instead

For those who cannot locate their voter ID card, the Election Commission permits voting using any of the 12 approved identity documents. If your name appears on the voter list, you can present one of the following:

- Passport

- Aadhaar Card

- PAN Card

- Driving Licence

- MGNREGA Job Card

- ID Card issued to Central or State Government employees

- Pension card with a photograph