Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: Voter ID details for Maharashtra: How to check polling booth details online

Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: Voter ID details for Maharashtra: How to check polling booth details online

Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 have officially begun in Maharashtra today, November 20. Here's how to check voter ID details, polling booth, timings and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 10:09 IST
Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: For those who cannot locate their voter ID card, the Election Commission permits voting using any of the 12 approved identity documents.
Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: For those who cannot locate their voter ID card, the Election Commission permits voting using any of the 12 approved identity documents.

Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 have officially begun in Maharashtra today, November 20. Voting commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM, allowing every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right. The Election Commission of India has made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth voting process, encouraging high voter turnout.

The Election Commission has been working tirelessly for weeks to ensure an efficient and inclusive electoral process. Polling stations have been strategically set up across the state to cater to all voters. Additionally, various public awareness campaigns were conducted to inform citizens about the importance of voting and how to participate.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

To facilitate voters, the Commission has implemented measures ensuring no eligible citizen is deprived of their right due to lack of documentation.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What You Need to Know About the Voting Process

The voting process is straightforward. Citizens can head to their designated polling stations between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Once at the polling booth, voters must verify their identity and cast their vote. Long queues are expected, so arriving early can save time.

Voters are reminded to check their names in the voter list before heading to the booth. If your name is on the list, but you don't have your voter ID card, you can still vote with alternative documents.

How to check name in Voter ID list online

To check your name and polling booth details on the Election Commission of India (ECI) voting list, go to Voter's Portal Service website and enter your EPIC number that is printing on your voter ID card. You can also use your mobile number and name as well.

Lost Your Voter ID? Here's What You Can Use Instead

For those who cannot locate their voter ID card, the Election Commission permits voting using any of the 12 approved identity documents. If your name appears on the voter list, you can present one of the following:

- Passport

- Aadhaar Card

- PAN Card

- Driving Licence

- MGNREGA Job Card

- ID Card issued to Central or State Government employees

- Pension card with a photograph

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 10:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace
GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets