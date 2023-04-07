Home Tech News Walmart to add EV chargers to thousands of US stores

Walmart announced Thursday plans to add electric vehicle (EV) chargers to thousands of US stores in a sign of further mainstreaming of emission-free autos.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 10:10 IST
The US retail giant, which has EV chargers at a fraction of its US stores, plans to "build our own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations coast-to-coast," said a Walmart news release, noting that approximately 90 percent of the US population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.

The announcement is the latest sign of movement in the US transportation market in what is expected to be a years-long transition away from the internal combustion engine car.

Electric vehicles accounted for 5.8 percent of the US market for new vehicles in 2021, up from 3.2 percent in 2021, according to Cox Automotive.

A 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, backed by President Joe Biden, included $7.5 billion for a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers.

Biden has also highlighted other private sector efforts to speed the transition, including pledges by Hertz to increase the number of EV car rentals and a Google search tools about EV tax credits.

A broader and more accessible EV charging network to address "range anxiety" is considered a key requirement of the EV transition, a point underscored by Walmart, which has more than 5,300 stores in the United States, including 600 Sam's locales.

"Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won't be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed," Walmart said.

Walmart currently has 1,300 EV chargers at more than 280 US facilities.

