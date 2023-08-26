Home Tech News Want to apply for GATE 2024 exam? Check the application date and 3 best apps to crack this exam

Want to apply for GATE 2024 exam? Check the application date and 3 best apps to crack this exam

The registration process for GATE 2024 exam is now expected to start on August 30, 2023, The earlier date was expected to be August 24.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 17:52 IST
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
JEE mains
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
JEE mains
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
JEE main
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
Apps for JEE mains
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
JEE main
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
JEE mains
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
GATE 2024 preparation
View all Images
The admit cards for the GATE 2024 exam will be available from January 3, 2024. (Pixabay)

Are you preparing for GATE 2024 exam and about to apply for the registration form? If yes, then there is news for you. The registration date for GATE 2024 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The registration process is now expected to start on August 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 29, 2023. The extended period for the application will be October 13, 2023. The admit cards of the GATE 2024 will be available from January 3, 2024. The dates scheduled for the exam are February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria state that students in their 3rd year or higher of undergraduate programs, or those who have completed government-approved degree programs in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities, can appear for GATE 2024.

GATE is considered one of the toughest exams in India and students prepare for it strategically throughout the year. Earlier it was difficult to get access to GATE coaching because of the large number of enrolments, especially for students from remote areas. But now, because of the digital boost, anyone can get access to coaching through various preparation apps. If you want to know about such apps, some of them are given below. Check out these three apps to prepare for GATE 2024:

Apps to prepare for GATE 2024

GATE 2024 by EduRev: With this app, you can prepare for GATE for Free which can be beneficial for students who are unable to pay for the coaching fees. This app provides Online Mock Tests, question banks, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise Online Tests, and study materials for all Engineering subjects.

Made Easy GATE: Made Easy is quite a famous coaching engineering exam coaching. It has provided an online preparation app for those who are unable offline classes.

This online education program Made Easy, will give you the access to recorded and live video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and mock tests.

GATE Exam Preparation 2024 app: This app is mainly targeted at GATE exams which provides guidance for the subjects of Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering & Electronics and Communications Engineering. This app gives you access to high-quality chapter-wise PDF notes, previous year's solved papers in PDF, and daily mock tests for the GATE preparation.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 17:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets