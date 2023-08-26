Want to apply for GATE 2024 exam? Check the application date and 3 best apps to crack this exam

Are you preparing for GATE 2024 exam and about to apply for the registration form? If yes, then there is news for you. The registration date for GATE 2024 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The registration process is now expected to start on August 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 29, 2023. The extended period for the application will be October 13, 2023. The admit cards of the GATE 2024 will be available from January 3, 2024. The dates scheduled for the exam are February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria state that students in their 3rd year or higher of undergraduate programs, or those who have completed government-approved degree programs in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities, can appear for GATE 2024.

GATE is considered one of the toughest exams in India and students prepare for it strategically throughout the year. Earlier it was difficult to get access to GATE coaching because of the large number of enrolments, especially for students from remote areas. But now, because of the digital boost, anyone can get access to coaching through various preparation apps. If you want to know about such apps, some of them are given below. Check out these three apps to prepare for GATE 2024:

Apps to prepare for GATE 2024

GATE 2024 by EduRev: With this app, you can prepare for GATE for Free which can be beneficial for students who are unable to pay for the coaching fees. This app provides Online Mock Tests, question banks, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise Online Tests, and study materials for all Engineering subjects.

Made Easy GATE: Made Easy is quite a famous coaching engineering exam coaching. It has provided an online preparation app for those who are unable offline classes.

This online education program Made Easy, will give you the access to recorded and live video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and mock tests.

GATE Exam Preparation 2024 app: This app is mainly targeted at GATE exams which provides guidance for the subjects of Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering & Electronics and Communications Engineering. This app gives you access to high-quality chapter-wise PDF notes, previous year's solved papers in PDF, and daily mock tests for the GATE preparation.