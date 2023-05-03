Home Tech News Want to enjoy IPL 2023 with JioDive VR Headset? You need to know these 7 points first

Want to enjoy IPL 2023 with JioDive VR Headset? You need to know these 7 points first

Recently, Reliance Jio launched its first-ever virtual-reality headset known as JioDive. The company has said that the headsets will make watching IPL 2023 more fun. But this is what you should know before you buy them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 18:20 IST
Know all about JioDive VR headset.
Know all about JioDive VR headset. (Reliance Jio)
Know all about JioDive VR headset.
Know all about JioDive VR headset. (Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio introduced its first-ever virtual reality (VR) headset in the country on May 1. Known as JioDive, the device has been launched in sync with the ongoing IPL 2023 season and promises users an immersive and unique experience of watching the matches using a 100-inch virtual screen with a 360-degree view. The device features an interesting proposition for those fans who love the experience of watching the game on a big screen but do not have a large television. However, before you get into this product you should know everything about the product and what you might expect from it. Check out its price, features, availability, and all the details important for you to make the decision.

JioDive in 7 points

1. Price and availability: The JioDive has been priced at Rs. 1299 and can be purchased from JioMart. Buyers can also buy it from Paytm where Jio is offering a cashback of Rs. 500 while ordering the headset. The headset is available in black color. There is also a three-month warranty on the product.

2. The JioDive VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices with display sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. So, you cannot use it as a standalone device but have to pair it with a smartphone within the given dimensions.

3. The smartphones also need to run Android 9 or above and in the case of an iPhone, they need to be running iOS 15 or above. Users will be required to download the JioImmerse app which uses the gyroscope and accelerometer in the smartphone to conjure the VR display.

4. The device comes with adjustable lenses that can be controlled with center and side wheels. This helps in allowing the user to sharpen the image as per their eye-sight and to keep it comfortable for the eyes.

5. The JioDive also features an adjustable strap, a breathable face cushion, and a click button to navigate the interface while the device is on.

6. JioDive only supports Jio networks. This means users will need Jio 4G, True Jio 5G, or Jio Fiber connection in order to access the JioImmerse app.

7. While the promotion of the product is around IPL 2023, users can use the device for e-learning, playing games, and watching videos. The device comes with two modes of Home Theater and 360-degree streaming mode.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 May, 18:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets