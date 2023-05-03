Want to enjoy IPL 2023 with JioDive VR Headset? You need to know these 7 points first

Reliance Jio introduced its first-ever virtual reality (VR) headset in the country on May 1. Known as JioDive, the device has been launched in sync with the ongoing IPL 2023 season and promises users an immersive and unique experience of watching the matches using a 100-inch virtual screen with a 360-degree view. The device features an interesting proposition for those fans who love the experience of watching the game on a big screen but do not have a large television. However, before you get into this product you should know everything about the product and what you might expect from it. Check out its price, features, availability, and all the details important for you to make the decision.

JioDive in 7 points

1. Price and availability: The JioDive has been priced at Rs. 1299 and can be purchased from JioMart. Buyers can also buy it from Paytm where Jio is offering a cashback of Rs. 500 while ordering the headset. The headset is available in black color. There is also a three-month warranty on the product.

2. The JioDive VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices with display sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. So, you cannot use it as a standalone device but have to pair it with a smartphone within the given dimensions.

3. The smartphones also need to run Android 9 or above and in the case of an iPhone, they need to be running iOS 15 or above. Users will be required to download the JioImmerse app which uses the gyroscope and accelerometer in the smartphone to conjure the VR display.

4. The device comes with adjustable lenses that can be controlled with center and side wheels. This helps in allowing the user to sharpen the image as per their eye-sight and to keep it comfortable for the eyes.

5. The JioDive also features an adjustable strap, a breathable face cushion, and a click button to navigate the interface while the device is on.

6. JioDive only supports Jio networks. This means users will need Jio 4G, True Jio 5G, or Jio Fiber connection in order to access the JioImmerse app.

7. While the promotion of the product is around IPL 2023, users can use the device for e-learning, playing games, and watching videos. The device comes with two modes of Home Theater and 360-degree streaming mode.