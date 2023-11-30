Want to make visually appealing infographics easily? Know all about Venngage

Infographics are an effective and free-flowing way to communicate information in a clear and concise manner. They are often used to present complex data in a way that is easy to understand, making them a valuable tool for businesses, educators, and anyone who wants to communicate information without being too verbose. But turning data into an appealing visual representation is easier said than done. Many businesses spend a lot of money to hire graphic designers to make professional-looking infographics. But there is an easier and more efficient way to do it too — by using Venngage, an online infographics maker that has a very user-friendly interface. Let us take a closer look.

Venngage, the online infographics platform

Venngage offers a variety of templates and tools to help users create professional infographics. Venngage's templates are designed to be easy to use, even for those with no graphic design experience. Venngage also offers a variety of tools to help users customize their infographics, including a drag-and-drop editor, a library of over 40,000 icons and images, and a variety of charts and graphs.

To create an infographic with Venngage, users first need to choose a template. Venngage offers a variety of templates to choose from, including templates for business, education, and personal use. Once users have chosen a template, they can customize it to their liking using Venngage's drag-and-drop editor. Users can also add their data to their infographics using Venngage's library of icons and images. Finally, users can use Venngage's variety of charts and graphs to visualize their data.

The platform also offers features to include your logo, export the file to PDFs or PNGs as well as interactive PDFs where you can insert hyperlinks. The highest subscription also offers a 1 on 1 consultation from Venngage's team of designers, marketers, and experts.

Venngage pricing

For individuals, there are three tiers of monthly plans. The first is free and it offers basic features and only some of the charts and graphs. It also has a limit of 5 designs and 6 image uploads a month. Then there is the Premium plan that charges $10 a month and offers unlimited designs, premium icons and widgets, and 50 image uploads. Finally, the Business plan starts at $24 a month and offers 500 image uploads as well as priority email and chat support.