Icon
Home Tech News Want to make visually appealing infographics easily? Know all about Venngage

Want to make visually appealing infographics easily? Know all about Venngage

If you’re looking to create infographics that look stunning without needing a graphics designer, then you need to know about Venngage, a website that offers precisely that. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 21:11 IST
Icon
Venngage
Using Venngage, you can easily create infographics with a professional appeal. Know how to use the website and its different subscription plans. (Venngage)
Venngage
Using Venngage, you can easily create infographics with a professional appeal. Know how to use the website and its different subscription plans. (Venngage)

Infographics are an effective and free-flowing way to communicate information in a clear and concise manner. They are often used to present complex data in a way that is easy to understand, making them a valuable tool for businesses, educators, and anyone who wants to communicate information without being too verbose. But turning data into an appealing visual representation is easier said than done. Many businesses spend a lot of money to hire graphic designers to make professional-looking infographics. But there is an easier and more efficient way to do it too — by using Venngage, an online infographics maker that has a very user-friendly interface. Let us take a closer look.

Venngage, the online infographics platform

Venngage offers a variety of templates and tools to help users create professional infographics. Venngage's templates are designed to be easy to use, even for those with no graphic design experience. Venngage also offers a variety of tools to help users customize their infographics, including a drag-and-drop editor, a library of over 40,000 icons and images, and a variety of charts and graphs.

To create an infographic with Venngage, users first need to choose a template. Venngage offers a variety of templates to choose from, including templates for business, education, and personal use. Once users have chosen a template, they can customize it to their liking using Venngage's drag-and-drop editor. Users can also add their data to their infographics using Venngage's library of icons and images. Finally, users can use Venngage's variety of charts and graphs to visualize their data.

The platform also offers features to include your logo, export the file to PDFs or PNGs as well as interactive PDFs where you can insert hyperlinks. The highest subscription also offers a 1 on 1 consultation from Venngage's team of designers, marketers, and experts.

Venngage pricing

For individuals, there are three tiers of monthly plans. The first is free and it offers basic features and only some of the charts and graphs. It also has a limit of 5 designs and 6 image uploads a month. Then there is the Premium plan that charges $10 a month and offers unlimited designs, premium icons and widgets, and 50 image uploads. Finally, the Business plan starts at $24 a month and offers 500 image uploads as well as priority email and chat support.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 21:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon