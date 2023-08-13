Home Tech News Wellness Simplified! Give your health a boost with these top AI health apps for iPhones in 2023

Wellness Simplified! Give your health a boost with these top AI health apps for iPhones in 2023

Discover the top AI health apps for iPhones and iPads in 2023, which will transform your well-being with consultations, personalised fitness, sleep tracking, heart care, and more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 13 2023, 13:01 IST
Health apps
View all Images
Track your health with AI-powered apps for iPhones and iPads with expert consultations, personalised workouts, sleep tracking, and more. (Pexels)

Health is more important than ever in our fast-paced lives and off days are simply too impossible to even think about. Into this fraught situation Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stepped in and it has transformed healthcare. With AI-based health apps, you can take control of your well-being on iPhones or iPads. These apps offer vital health tracking, risk assessment, and expert advice. We have narrowed down the best AI health apps to help you get the top-notch care you deserve.

1. Babylon - 24/7 Expert Consultations

Imagine having access to top doctors without leaving your home. Babylon provides remote consultations with healthcare professionals through your iPhone. Book an appointment, share your symptoms and medical history, and get immediate guidance. The app's "My Health" feature analyses data from wearables and health records, alerting you to potential risks. A symptom checker and chatbot service provide instant support.

2. Aaptiv - Your Personal Trainer

If you're into workouts but struggle with consistency, Aaptiv is a game-changer. This AI health app designs personalised workout plans based on your goals, age, and physical build. It offers over 8,000 audio and video workout lessons, including yoga, strength training, running, and more. Aaptiv helps you track your heart rate and connect with a community of fitness enthusiasts.

3. Sleep Cycle - Sleep Tracker Extraordinaire

A good night's sleep is essential, and AI-backed Sleep Cycle helps you achieve it. The app analyses your sleep patterns and wakes you up naturally during your lightest sleep phase. It offers relaxation guides, sleep stories, and sleep audio for a restful night. You can even compare your sleep patterns with global statistics and simulate a natural sunrise.

4. Heartify - Care for Your Heart

Heart health is crucial, and Heartify lets you monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, stress, and energy. It uses advanced Heart Rate Variability technology for accurate readings. The app offers courses on heart health and tracks your progress with detailed reports. You can connect with the Heartify community and stay in control of your heart health.

5. HealthTap - Connect with Doctors

HealthTap brings top-notch medical aid to your fingertips. Create an account, request an online consultation, and get matched with a doctor. An AI solution helps you with symptom analysis. Unlike other telemedicine services, HealthTap allows doctors to fill prescriptions, order lab tests, and make specialist referrals. You can also save with pharmacy coupons and use insurance coverage.

These AI health apps for iPhones and iPads will empower you and enable you to take full charge of your health, making well-being accessible and convenient.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 13:01 IST
