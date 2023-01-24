What is BharOS, a privacy focused Indian OS for smartphones; check unique features

Developed by IIT Madras, BharOS is an indigenous mobile operating system designed to reduce the dependency on foreign operating softwares for mobile phones.

For years, the smartphone market has been dominated by Google's Android OS and Apple's iOS. While these operating systems are very advanced, using them also comes with certain restrictions put by their respective parent companies. Recently, Apple came under fire for not letting users download applications from a third-party source and creating monopoly over the market place. Google is facing same kind of allegations. But now, things might be changing. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT) has developed an Indian OS called BharOS which is focused on privacy and security. The developers claim that it will work exactly as Android or iOS but also allow users more control over their devices. Check its unique features.

The Indian Ministry of Education revealed the operating system through its official Twitter account. It tweeted on January 19, “Paving a way for Atmanirbhar Bharat! An indigenously-built #Atmanirbhar Mobile Operating System, “BharOS” has been released today. The Operating System has been developed by @iitmadras incubated firm J and K Ops Pvt. Ltd”.

BharOS - The indigenously developed mobile OS

BharOS is a government-funded project that aims to create a free and open-source OS which can be used both by the government as well as the general public. With the focus on privacy and security, it also wants to reduce the dependence on foreign OS in smartphones. BharOS also highlights a big step for locally developed technology and building a self-reliant nation.

One of its major features is ‘No Default Apps' (NDA). Unlike Android and iOS powered smartphones, which come pre-loaded with default Google and Apple apps (which cannot be uninstalled), BharOS will come with no such applications. Users can customize their experience by installing the apps they wish and remove those they don't want to keep.

It is built on Linux and the developers claim that it will give the operating system a use case in a wide-range of smartphones, as well as desktops and laptops in future. Interestingly, the operating system comes with DuckDuckGo and Signal apps for browser and messaging.

Right now, BharOS is under development and it is not out for the general people. It should also be noted that currently, no device will come pre-loaded with this operating system and the only way for users to use it would be by rooting their device, which would immediately void your warranty for most smartphones.

It remains to be seen whether the developers join hands with a smartphone manufacturer to bring it to the market. Also, the frequency of security and feature updates will be a thing to look out for.