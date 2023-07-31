Home Tech News What is the lifespan of an asteroid? Find out what scientists say

What is the lifespan of an asteroid? Find out what scientists say

In order to know about the longevity of asteroids, it is important to know about the formation of asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 08:12 IST
Asteroids can be destroyed in various ways including spinning, thermal stress and collision.
Asteroids can be destroyed in various ways including spinning, thermal stress and collision.
Asteroids can be destroyed in various ways including spinning, thermal stress and collision.
Asteroids can be destroyed in various ways including spinning, thermal stress and collision.

Do you know about those rocky objects that orbit around the sun? Well, those objects are called asteroids and our scientists keep tracking their movements in order to save Earth from their impact.

According to NASA scientists, there are no known threats from asteroids but it is important to find them, before they find us. The question arises here that how long can these rock-like materials survive?

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully approached the asteroid Bennu in October 2020, after nearly two years of orbiting. By deploying its robotic arm, the probe gathered approximately 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of dusty, rocky material from the asteroid's surface. This marks the first-ever sample of an asteroid collected by a U.S. mission. This material has the potential to shed light on intriguing questions about the age and lifespan of asteroids like Bennu.

To know about the lifespan of asteroids, understanding how they were formed is important. According to a report by LiveScience, these celestial bodies emerged from the protoplanetary disk around our sun about 4.5 billion years ago.Harold Connolly, an astronomer associated with OSIRIS-REx, explains that the process began with dust coagulating and gradually accumulating more material.

Through collisions and cohesion, some dust clusters evolved into planets like Earth, while others formed moons, comets, and asteroids. Asteroids are leftover material. Most asteroids now reside in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, although occasionally some are ejected and become near-Earth asteroids. The largest intact asteroids are approximately 4.5 billion years old, dating back to the solar system's origin. However, some asteroids can be considered younger, comprising smaller pieces that broke off from larger bodies.

How long can asteroids survive?

Asteroids can break up and be destroyed in a few ways. One is when they spin after a collision or being pushed by solar radiation, causing pieces to fly off. Another way is due to thermal stress, when materials expand and contract in the sun's heat for a long time, or when ice inside the asteroid turns into gas because of the sun's warmth. Sometimes, asteroids break up from collisions with other celestial objects, like a cosmic billiards game, as told by Connolly to LiveScience. The larger the asteroid, the longer it can survive before breaking up.

According to astronomer Kevin Walsh, a 1-kilometer asteroid can last around 440 million years in the asteroid belt without breaking up, while a larger 10-kilometer asteroid can survive for about 4 billion years before breaking apart.

Scientists are still studying the lifespan of the biggest asteroids. It's believed that some of them might last as long as the rocky inner planets in our solar system, which is around 8 to 10 billion years. In about 5 billion years, when the sun gets much older, it's expected to expand and consume nearby planets and asteroids.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 08:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets