What is the Shivshakti Point on the Moon

In a momentous event that captured the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of two significant lunar landing sites where Chandrayaan-3 landed and also where Chandrayaan-2 had crash-landed. Prime Minister Modi recently visited the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru and unveiled the two names"Shivshakti Point" and "Tiranga Point."

On August 2023, the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the Moon, will now be known by the name of Shiv Shakti Point and the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 will be known as "Tiranga Point". Not only this, PM Modi also declared that 23 August, the Chandrayaan-3 landing day, will be celebrated as National Space Day in India, representing the historical achievement in the field of space exploration.

Shiv Shakti Point: A Fusion of Science and Spirituality

The spot where Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander landed, will henceforth be called by the name of Shiv Shakti Point. The name Shiv Shakti point for the Chandrayaan-3 landing site represents the fusion of science and spirituality. This name has been taken from Hindu mythology. While naming the touch-down point as Shivshakti, PM Modi said, "The humanitarian resolve is integral to the concept of Shiva, and it is from Shakti that we get the ability to fulfill that resolve. The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiv Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration, and empowerment of the women scientists."

Inspiration for Future Generations

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that "Shivshakti Point" is not just a name, but an inspiration for the generations to come. This designation carries the profound message that the power of science can be used for the betterment of humanity.

Empowering Women in Science

According to PM Modi, the name "Shivshakti Point" pays homage to the role of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Prime Minister Modi's acknowledgment of their integral contributions serves as a powerful affirmation of the increasing representation of women in the field of science and technology. This recognition not only highlights the dedication of women scientists but also sets an example for gender inclusivity in scientific fields.