Home Tech News What is the Shivshakti Point on the Moon

What is the Shivshakti Point on the Moon

On August 2023, the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the Moon was named Shivshakti Point.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 19:48 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: 5 facts to know
image caption
1/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sri Harikota, India's main spaceport in  Andhra Pradesh. From the day of its launch, Chandrayaan-3  has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth. It then transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride. Our Moon mission become a global interest after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25  failed to land on the moon. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
2/7 The landing of  Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole. Lunar south pole is a region that may have water ice or frozen water. It can be an abundant source of oxygen, fuel, and water that can be extremely important for future moon missions. (AFP)
image caption
3/7 Chandrayaan-3 will be functional for two weeks if it lands successfully on the lunar surface. It will run various experiments which will include a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the surface of the moon. (via REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about 2m tall. Its mass is said to be about  1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb) which can deploy a small 26 Kg lunar rover. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
5/7 For the smooth landing of the  Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, rough terrain can be a great hurdle. However, adjustments have been made by ISRO scientists that will help Chandrayaan-3 to stick its landing. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 The adjustments include a system to broaden the potential landing zone and the lander has been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs to be more effective. (REUTERS)
image caption
7/7 If this mission becomes successful, it would make India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States, and China, and India will be able to mark its emergence as a strong space power. ISRO will telecast the planned Chandrayaan-3  landing starting from 1720 IST (1150 GMT) on August 23, 2023. (ISRO twitter)
Shiv shakti Point Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
The name Shiv shakti Point for the Chandrayaan-3 landing site represents the fusion of science and spirituality. (HT_PRINT)

In a momentous event that captured the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of two significant lunar landing sites where Chandrayaan-3 landed and also where Chandrayaan-2 had crash-landed. Prime Minister Modi recently visited the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru and unveiled the two names"Shivshakti Point" and "Tiranga Point."

On August 2023, the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the Moon, will now be known by the name of Shiv Shakti Point and the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 will be known as "Tiranga Point". Not only this, PM Modi also declared that 23 August, the Chandrayaan-3 landing day, will be celebrated as National Space Day in India, representing the historical achievement in the field of space exploration.

Shiv Shakti Point: A Fusion of Science and Spirituality

The spot where Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander landed, will henceforth be called by the name of Shiv Shakti Point. The name Shiv Shakti point for the Chandrayaan-3 landing site represents the fusion of science and spirituality. This name has been taken from Hindu mythology. While naming the touch-down point as Shivshakti, PM Modi said, "The humanitarian resolve is integral to the concept of Shiva, and it is from Shakti that we get the ability to fulfill that resolve. The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiv Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration, and empowerment of the women scientists."

Inspiration for Future Generations

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that "Shivshakti Point" is not just a name, but an inspiration for the generations to come. This designation carries the profound message that the power of science can be used for the betterment of humanity.

Empowering Women in Science

According to PM Modi, the name "Shivshakti Point" pays homage to the role of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Prime Minister Modi's acknowledgment of their integral contributions serves as a powerful affirmation of the increasing representation of women in the field of science and technology. This recognition not only highlights the dedication of women scientists but also sets an example for gender inclusivity in scientific fields.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 19:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets