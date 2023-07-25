Home Tech News What makes Google Bard special? Know its unique features

What makes Google Bard special? Know its unique features

Why is Google Bard being called the king of AI? Know its features and what sets it apart from other AI platforms

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 10:06 IST
We are now entering the age where artificial intelligence will contribute to enter various industries and fields. Earlier, we were made aware of automation and the power of AI technology and now we are experiencing it and there is still huge scope to reach its full potential.

Tech giants and AI enthusiasts are constantly experimenting and bringing new AI technologies and tools to the market. One such tool is Google's AI chatbot, Bard. Bard is an AI chatbot that uses natural language processing and machine learning to generate human-like conversations.

Google's AI chatbot is still in the development stage, however, it is offering various unique features that set it apart from the rest of the AI chatbots and for a few reasons it is being called the king of the AI universe.

Google's AI chatbot, Bard features

According to a report by Study Cafe, Bard had recently updated the platform and has introduced some new features which many competing platforms such as ChatGPT do not possess. Check out the newly introduced features of Bard.

Spoken Responses

Bard offers voice-based interactions that enable users to interact like a voice assistant. Users can ask Bard to pronounce a word correctly or read poems or scripts for them. You just have to give the command and it will start to speak. You can listen to the responses in different languages as well.

Image and Video Analysis

With the integration of Google Lens, you can take advantage of Bard in describing an image or a video. For instance, you can instruct Bard to identify objects within an image and it will give a detailed description of the scene, or translate any text present in the image. According to Google, more languages will soon be available in this feature, right now it is only available in English.

Multilingual Responses

Languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Urdu and 40 other languages are available in Google Bard. It is now available in more countries and will soon introduce foreign languages as well.

Synchronization with other Google products

Bard is completely compatible with a number of Google products, such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Users can also use Bard to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Chatbot personalization

Users can now personalize their chatbot responses such as simple, creative, professional, or casual, based on their preferences.

