Icon
Home Tech News What to stream this week: A gaggle of TV sleuths, the foul-mouthed bear 'Ted' and a Kevin Hart heist

What to stream this week: A gaggle of TV sleuths, the foul-mouthed bear 'Ted' and a Kevin Hart heist

Seth MacFarlane's filthy teddy bear character Ted and Martin Scorsese’s true-crime epic “The Killers of the Flower Moon” are some of the new television, music and movies headed to a device near you.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jan 06 2024, 07:27 IST
Icon
Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final
streaming
1/6 The moment is finally here that every soccer fan has been waiting for. The Argentina and Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match is today. Will Lionel Messi be able to pull a Maradona and take Argentina into the final?   (REUTERS)
image caption
2/6 Well, here is the Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming Date and Timing today and you can watch it for free. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: There are a variety of ways to watch the semi finals matches of the FIFA World Cup. Those who want to watch it through traditional means, can go to the Sports18 TV channel to watch the match on cable TV. For high-definition experience, you can switch to Sports18 HD. To watch the matches in Hindi, turn to MTV HD.  (AFP)
image caption
4/6 But if you prefer watching the matches online, then there are multiple ways to catch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream today. The best way to do it will be through Jio Cinema where you can watch the game for free. Just download the app or go to its website and you can begin watching. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/6 Apart from that, you can also catch the game on JioTV, although you will require a Jio SIM card to be able to watch the game through the platform. Similarly, My VI app and VI Movies and TV app will also be streaming the games live. You will need to be logged in using a Vodafone Idea number.  (REUTERS)
image caption
6/6 Tata Play app is the place to go if you are a Tata Play user. You can watch it on Android, iOS and website versions. But do note, you will need a subscription to Sports18 which will cost you Rs. 14 a month.  (REUTERS)
streaming
icon View all Images
One of the year’s best documentaries, “Beyond Utopia” captures the precarious plight of defectors from North Korea. (Unsplash)

Seth MacFarlane's filthy teddy bear character Ted and Martin Scorsese's true-crime epic “The Killers of the Flower Moon” are some of the new television, music and movies headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are Kevin Hart starring in “Lift” as the leader of a band of criminals enlisted to steal $500 million from a plane in mid-flight and Peacock's competition series “The Traitors” returning with host Alan Cumming.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM 

— Martin Scorsese's true-crime epic “The Killers of the Flower Moon” begins streaming Friday, Jan. 12, on Apple TV . If the movie's 3½-hour running time gave you pause to catch it in theaters, you can now watch one of the year's most acclaimed films at your leisure. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, adapts David Grann's nonfiction chronicle of the Osage murders of the 1920s. Scorsese, 81, tells an expansive and disquieting Western story soaked in blood and oil, with chastening reverberations for American history. In her review, AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck praised the film for “allowing us to watch a master of the craft continue to force himself, unlikely as it seems, to stretch and learn.”

— One of the year's best documentaries, “Beyond Utopia” captures the precarious plight of defectors from North Korea. Madeleine Gavin's film has a gritty intimacy that utilizes footage shot by its subjects and the operatives who aid their flight from the totalitarian regime. Foremost among them is Seungeun Kim, a South Korean pastor whose heroic efforts have helped rescue hundreds over the the last two decades. “Beyond Utopia” airs on PBS on Tuesday while also streaming on Hulu and the PBS app.

“Lift” takes the heist movie to the skies. Kevin Hart stars as a the leader of a band of criminals enlisted to steal $500 million in gold from a plane in mid-flight. Directed by F. Gary Gray (“The Fate of the Furious,” “The Italian Job”), “Lift” features an ensemble cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen and Sam Worthington. It debuts Friday, Jan. 12, on Netflix.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Colombian-American musician Kali Uchis finds her power in a kind of fluidity: of culture, of genre, and of language, moving from Spanish to English in her sultry sounds about love, loss, and, like, divination. On “Orquídeas,” (“Orchids” in English), her latest Spanish-language record, Uchis finds inspiration in the “timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid,” as she said in a statement. Consider it an interesting new framework to think about her art and her role as an artist and a Latina. Or just another way to appreciate the smooth turns of her Latin-pop meets R&B meets reggaetón meets something more ascendent. It's a gorgeous ride, marrying mysticism and sexuality courtesy her rasp-y, classic vocal tone — and with some grounding collaborators in Peso Pluma, El Alfa, JT, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G. Start with “Labios Mordidos.”

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— Whether your beverage of choice is carbonated, caffeinated or a cold one, a new docuseries on FOX Nation delves into the story behind beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, and soda. Hosted by Dan Akroyd, “A History of the World in Six Glasses,” examines how each beverage came to be and its impact on the world. Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt are also featured. The six-episode series is written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of the sitcom “Cheers.” It premieres Monday.

— After making her acting debut in the Marvel series “Hawkeye,” Alaqua Cox stars in a spinoff about her character for Disney called “Echo.” Cox's Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American who has left Wilson Fix's (Vincent D'Onofrio) Tracksuit Mafia and returns home to Oklahoma to reconnect with her heritage and family, with Fisk's henchmen trailing behind. “Echo” debuts Tuesday on Disney and Hulu.

— Several mystery series with starry talent roll out in January so pick your sleuth. Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi portray dueling police officers investigating a case of a missing woman in the new thriller program “Criminal Record,” premiering Wednesday on Apple TV . Jodie Foster leads the fourth season of “True Detective” called “True Detective: Night Country,” premiering Sunday, Jan. 14 on HBO and Max. And Clive Owen stars in “Monsieur Spade” as Sam Spade, a former detective pulled out of retirement to investigate the murder of a group of nuns. The premiere will be simulcast Sunday, Jan. 14 on AMC, AMC and Acorn TV.

— On a lighter note, Seth MacFarlane revives Ted, his filthy teddy bear character with a Boston accent, in a new series for Peacock. “Ted” the show, is a prequel to the films starring Mark Wahlberg with Max Burkholder (“Parenthood”) as a teenage John Bennett in high school, with his best friend Ted by his side. The comedy drops Thursday.

— Peacock's competition series “The Traitors” returns Friday, Jan. 12. Hosted by Alan Cumming and his sidekick, pet dog Lala, various reality TV stars, athletes and competition show veterans are sent to an ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands to play psychological warfare inspired by the party game “Mafia.” This crop of contestants includes Tamra Judge from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing with the Stars,” Marcus Jordan, son of basketball great Michael Jordan and Chris ‘C.T.' Tamburello of MTV's “The Challenge.”

Alicia Rancilio

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 07:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon