WhatsApp Business brings feature making it easier for small businesses to connect with customers

WhatsApp Business brings feature making it easier for small businesses to connect with customers

WhatsApp Business app will soon be able to create Facebook and Instagram ads to find and connect with new customers, without needing a Facebook account.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 07:06 IST
WhatsApp privacy breach
"We're also announcing new paid messaging features so small businesses can reach customers more efficiently," the Meta head posted on his Facebook handle. (Unsplash)
WhatsApp privacy breach
"We're also announcing new paid messaging features so small businesses can reach customers more efficiently," the Meta head posted on his Facebook handle. (Unsplash)

WhatsApp Business app, which has over 200 million user base, will soon be able to create Facebook and Instagram ads to find and connect with new customers, without needing a Facebook account, Founder and CEO at Meta Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday.

"We're also announcing new paid messaging features so small businesses can reach customers more efficiently," the Meta head posted on his Facebook handle.

To leverage the feature, all just businesses need to get started is an email address and a form of payment.

When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase. According to WhatsApp Business, these ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on the platform and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising.

Once small businesses find new customers, it's crucial that they have tools to connect with them quickly and easily at scale

"Starting soon we'll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalized messages to their customers - like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale - in a faster and more efficient way," Whatsapp Business said.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 07:02 IST
