WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Meta is quite consistent in bringing up new updates to its social media platforms. In the latest Beta update version 2.23.26.16, WhatsApp is set to change how users interact with media content in channels. This update is currently available through the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp is now rolling out an exciting feature that automatically groups consecutive photos and videos in channels into unified albums. This WhatsApp Channels feature is the latest in a long line of recently released features aimed at enhancing the user experience. Know all about the WhatsApp Channels automatic albums feature.

Automatic Album in WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channel admins are in for a treat as WhatsApp has introduced an automatic album feature for the WhatsApp beta version. According to a report by WABeta Info, this feature will streamline the organization of media shared within channels. Now, when channel admins share multiple consecutive images or videos, WhatsApp intelligently organizes them into an album. With the latest beta update, users can enjoy a more visually appealing presentation of shared media content in channels. The automatic album feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also boosts accessibility for channel followers. Notably, this feature was already available on WhatsApp chat and groups. It is now available for channels too. By simply tapping on the automatic album, you can get seamless access to the entire collection. One notable aspect of this update is the support for channel reactions within the shared albums. This addition further enriches the interactive experience, allowing users to express their thoughts and emotions directly within the context of the media content. For channel owners, this feature will bring a significant advantage by elevating the organization of media shared within their channels. The automatic album functionality not only offers a more streamlined presentation but also presents a visually pleasing and organized conversation view. This feature is a game-changer, simplifying content navigation and creating a more engaging channel experience.

How do you get this feature?

While the automatic album feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, it is expected to roll out to more users soon. WhatsApp's introduction of automatic albums in channels marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience.