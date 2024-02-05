 WhatsApp enhances user interaction by enabling channel post sharing via status updates | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp enhances user interaction by enabling channel post sharing via status updates

WhatsApp enhances user interaction by enabling channel post sharing via status updates

WhatsApp now allows users to share channel posts via status updates, enhancing its one-to-many messaging feature. The update is available on Android and iOS.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 14:21 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp now allows users to share channel posts in status updates, expanding its features. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp now allows users to share channel posts in status updates, expanding its features. (MINT_PRINT)

Meta-owned, WhatsApp has expanded the capabilities of its Channels feature, initiating a widespread release of the ability to share channel posts through status updates. This development follows the introduction of four additional channel-related features announced last month, some of which underwent testing in beta versions.

User-Friendly Access Across Platforms

Recent tests indicate that sharing channel updates as status is now accessible on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. Although the feature may have been available for a few days, the official announcement was made on the channel page only a couple of days ago. It is essential to note that users have long been able to share channel posts in individual or group chats, while this modification focuses on sharing within status updates, Android Police reported.

WhatsApp's FAQ page guides users through the process of posting a Channel update on their Status page, applicable to Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. On Android, users can achieve this by long-pressing the desired post, tapping the right-facing arrow on the top right of the screen, and navigating to the Forward to screen, where Status is prominently displayed alongside frequently contacted people and recent chats.

WhatsApp Web Integration and Potential Enhancements

This new functionality allows users to share channel posts on their status page concurrently with individual contacts or groups. While the FAQ page suggests the inclusion of this feature on WhatsApp Web, current observations indicate it is not yet available. Presently, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts on the stable version of WhatsApp Web, with potential changes anticipated.

The introduction of features like Channels is pivotal for WhatsApp's evolution as it strives to compete with rival messaging applications. Since its acquisition by Meta/Facebook in 2014, WhatsApp has undergone significant development, dispelling early predictions of its demise. While alternative services like Telegram pioneered features, such as Channels in September 2015, WhatsApp continues to adapt and enhance its functionality in response to evolving user preferences and technological advancements.

Also, read these top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 14:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets