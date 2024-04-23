WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know

WhatsApp is gearing up for some significant updates to its messaging platform. Among these is a potential new feature that would enable users to share files using a local network, even without an internet connection. Additionally, the app may soon introduce a feature allowing users to add notes to their contacts.

While the ability to share files via a local network has been previously mentioned, new screenshots from the app's installation screen shed light on the specific permissions needed to enable this feature. These screenshots, originating from WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.24.9.22 (via WABetaInfo), indicate that the company is experimenting with a method to share various types of files, such as photos and documents, with nearby WhatsApp users without requiring cellular data or an internet connection.

Opt-In System for Local File Sharing

Based on the screenshots, it seems users will need to opt in to be discoverable by nearby users in order to facilitate file sharing over the local network. Importantly, users will retain the ability to revoke these permissions at any time. Similar to WhatsApp messages, file sharing through this method will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the security of users' data throughout the process.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that would enable users to add notes to their contacts. The beta version for Android, 2.24.9.17, introduced a new field for notes on the contacts sheet, allowing users to include helpful information about their contacts for personal reference. These notes will remain visible only to the user who created them and will not be accessible to the contact. This feature is expected to be available not only on the mobile app but also on WhatsApp Web.

Future Release Date Uncertain

Both of these features are currently in the beta testing phase, and no definitive release dates have been announced. However, if the feedback from users during testing is positive, we can expect to see these features included in a future update of the app.