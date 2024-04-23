 WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know | Tech News
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out new features, allowing users to share files offline and add notes to contacts. These updates aim to enhance user experience and connectivity.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 14:54 IST
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp to soon let you share files without internet- All details you need to know
WhatsApp is planning updates, like sharing files offline and adding notes to contacts, in upcoming versions. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is gearing up for some significant updates to its messaging platform. Among these is a potential new feature that would enable users to share files using a local network, even without an internet connection. Additionally, the app may soon introduce a feature allowing users to add notes to their contacts.

While the ability to share files via a local network has been previously mentioned, new screenshots from the app's installation screen shed light on the specific permissions needed to enable this feature. These screenshots, originating from WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.24.9.22 (via WABetaInfo), indicate that the company is experimenting with a method to share various types of files, such as photos and documents, with nearby WhatsApp users without requiring cellular data or an internet connection.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 launch: Better camera, mini-LED display and what more to expect from Apple

Opt-In System for Local File Sharing

Based on the screenshots, it seems users will need to opt in to be discoverable by nearby users in order to facilitate file sharing over the local network. Importantly, users will retain the ability to revoke these permissions at any time. Similar to WhatsApp messages, file sharing through this method will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the security of users' data throughout the process.

Also read: Google releases Android 15 Beta 1.1- Update your smartphone to fix performance issues

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that would enable users to add notes to their contacts. The beta version for Android, 2.24.9.17, introduced a new field for notes on the contacts sheet, allowing users to include helpful information about their contacts for personal reference. These notes will remain visible only to the user who created them and will not be accessible to the contact. This feature is expected to be available not only on the mobile app but also on WhatsApp Web.

Also read: Airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: Check plans and availability in different countries

Future Release Date Uncertain

Both of these features are currently in the beta testing phase, and no definitive release dates have been announced. However, if the feedback from users during testing is positive, we can expect to see these features included in a future update of the app.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 14:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets