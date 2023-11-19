WhatsApp Malware Suit Against Israeli Spyware Firm to Stay in US

An Israeli spyware company that was sued by WhatsApp Inc. four years ago over an alleged malware-hacking scheme failed to persuade a US judge to move the dispute to its home country.

US District Judge Phyllis Hamilton rejected NSO Group's argument that American restrictions on data transfers would hamper the company's ability to defend itself in federal court in Oakland, California.

WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook Inc. sued NSO in 2019, accusing it of using a since-closed vulnerability in the messaging service to install spyware on the phones of at least 1,400 users.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Facebook, now a unit of Meta Platforms Inc., had support in an earlier stage of the litigation from Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and other tech giants, which described NSO's cyber-surveillance tools as “dangerous.”

Hamilton was unpersuaded by NSO's argument that it was unfair to make the company defend itself in the US. She ruled that NSO had failed to identify “bona fide restrictions” that would limit its access to evidence and said the company didn't show how “those restrictions would provide less of an obstacle if the case were to proceed in Israel.”

NSO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is WhatsApp Inc. v. NSO Group Technologies Limited, 19-cv-07123, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!