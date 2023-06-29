WhatsApp on iPhone gets message editing feature with latest update; Here’s how it works

WhatsApp users have finally had their wishes fulfilled as the much sought-after message editing feature has made its way onto the instant messaging platform. On May 22, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the feature to edit WhatsApp messages was finally being rolled out, however, it would take some time for all the devices to get it. In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg wrote, "You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!” Surprisingly, the feature was nowhere to be seen for many Android and iOS users.

But that is not the case anymore, as WhatsApp's latest iOS 23.12.76 update finally brings message editing to iPhones.

How it works

With the latest WhatsApp update, users will now have a 15-minute window to rectify any typos or errors in their messages. They can access the new feature by simply long pressing and holding down the text message to reach the menu. Here you will find the edit button to make the changes. WhatsApp states that all edited messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption.

According to the WhatsApp update release notes on the App Store, “You can now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending. Long press a message and choose ‘Edit' to get started.”

Will others know about the edited messages?

If you've been thinking about editing your WhatsApp messages discreetly, you might be disappointed as editing sent messages won't go completely unnoticed. Instead, you will now see a marker next to the time that the WhatsApp message has been edited. While there is no restriction on how many WhatsApp messages you can edit, an ‘edited' banner will appear at the bottom of the message to let the receiver know the message has been edited, without showing the update history.

Apart from the messaging editing feature, the update also adds a WhatsApp call link to the iOS Calendar app by selecting “Add to Calendar” when users create a call link from the Calls Tab.

If you cannot see the features on your iPhone, it is likely you're still using an older WhatsApp version. So, make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp to take advantage of all the new features.