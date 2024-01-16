WhatsApp reportedly working to bring Polls to WhatsApp Channels; Know what’s coming

Icon
It has been reported that WhatsApp is planning to introduce Polls to WhatsApp Channels, bringing a new way for admins to interact with their followers. Know all about this upcoming feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 11:58 IST
WhatsApp Channels could get a polls feature soon, as per WABetaInfo. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp Channels could get a polls feature soon, as per WABetaInfo. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features lately. It recently introduced an automatic album feature for organizing media, the ‘View once' feature was expanded to voice messages, and it also brought out a custom sticker maker that adds a fun twist to chats. All these features aim to enhance the user experience. While these features have already been released, it is reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets create alternate profiles, as well as the ability to use passkeys to log in. Now, it has also been reported that WhatsApp is planning to bring Polls to WhatsApp Channels. Know all about this upcoming feature.

Polls in WhatsApp Channels

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through the  TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version to WhatsApp beta 24.1.10.76. This update contains a feature that lets users create Polls in WhatsApp Channels!

For the unaware, WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. It allows users to receive important updates from the people and organizations they wish to follow. And with the latest WhatsApp beta update, the developers have introduced a new way for admins to interact with their followers. By sharing Polls in WhatsApp Channels, users can get feedback, and opinions directly from their followers.

WhatsApp Channel owners can also restrict polls to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option. Polls in WhatsApp Channels will only show the total number of votes, without revealing who voted for which poll, potentially keeping a blanket on user's privacy and making it a trusted space.

As per the WABetaInfo report, the feature to share polls in channels is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it's rolling out to more people over the coming days.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 11:57 IST
