WhatsApp reportedly working to bring Polls to WhatsApp Channels; Know what’s coming

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features lately. It recently introduced an automatic album feature for organizing media, the ‘View once' feature was expanded to voice messages, and it also brought out a custom sticker maker that adds a fun twist to chats. All these features aim to enhance the user experience. While these features have already been released, it is reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets create alternate profiles, as well as the ability to use passkeys to log in. Now, it has also been reported that WhatsApp is planning to bring Polls to WhatsApp Channels. Know all about this upcoming feature.

Polls in WhatsApp Channels

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version to WhatsApp beta 24.1.10.76. This update contains a feature that lets users create Polls in WhatsApp Channels!

For the unaware, WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. It allows users to receive important updates from the people and organizations they wish to follow. And with the latest WhatsApp beta update, the developers have introduced a new way for admins to interact with their followers. By sharing Polls in WhatsApp Channels, users can get feedback, and opinions directly from their followers.

WhatsApp Channel owners can also restrict polls to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option. Polls in WhatsApp Channels will only show the total number of votes, without revealing who voted for which poll, potentially keeping a blanket on user's privacy and making it a trusted space.

As per the WABetaInfo report, the feature to share polls in channels is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it's rolling out to more people over the coming days.

Also read these top stories today:

Is Apple Watch banned or not? After the court case that led to the ban of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple just got some relief! Know where things stand for Apple now. Read all about it here.

Trouble everywhere! The Earth is heating up, as is conflict in the Middle East. The world economy and Ukraine's defense against Russia are sputtering along. Artificial intelligence (AI) could upend all our lives. The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum. Know where things stand here.

World Inc. is worried! Global CEOs are increasingly worried about the long-term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey showed. Pressure is mounting from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!