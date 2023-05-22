WhatsApp Scam alert! Woman tricked out of Rs. 4.3 lakh in YouTube 'likes' fraud
A woman has fallen prey to an online part-time job offer scam on WhatsApp! Here is what happened.
WhatsApp scams are rising phenomenally with cyber fraudsters taking advantage of gullible Internet users. Recently, a number of cases have emerged where people have fallen prey to a 'part-time job offer' scam on WhatsApp. In the latest such shocking incident, a woman from Noida has been duped of Rs. 4.38 Lakh in a 'YouTube likes' scam. As per a report by Times Now, the woman from Sector 61 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida informed that she had received a WhatsApp message, which claimed to offer her a part-time job.
WhatsApp scam for ‘part-time job'
After receiving the malicious message on WhatsApp along with a contact number, she rushed to call. The fraudster on the other side offered her a part-time job where she just asked to like, comment, and share some of the YouTube videos. These videos belong to different e-commerce sites on YouTube.
The report further mentioned that the woman was then asked to connect on the Telegram platform. She joined a group where she received tasks and initially earned money which helped fraudsters to earn the trust of the woman. However, a few days later, she was given a ‘prime task' when she fell victim to cybercrime and was tricked out of Rs. 4.38 lakh.
As soon as she realized that she has been duped, the woman filed a complaint at Sector 58 police station in Noida under the Indian Penal Code against the cyber fraudster, the report added.
Given the increasing frequency of such cases, WhatsApp users must remain alert when receiving such messages. Here is what you should do.
How to avoid falling prey to WhatsApp scam
- In case you receive messages or calls from an unknown number, then the simple trick is to avoid taking such calls or replying to messages.
- Always cross-check the basic information about the caller.
- Don't fall for the trap! If the hackers ask you to dial any number or try to get any personal or financial details, then never share that.
- If you get to know about a scam or hacker, then report them. You can directly report on WhatsApp also while going to Settings - Help and then Contact Us. There, explain your problem and report the scam.
