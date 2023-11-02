WhatsApp testing feature that lets you create alternate profiles!

WhatsApp has been rolling out tons of new features for users lately. Just a few months ago, the instant messaging platform finally brought the feature that lets you share photos and videos in HD resolution, while it also rolled out another feature that lets you link one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Taking steps towards a password-less future, it now also lets you log in to the app via passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication. All these features elevate the user experience of the app which has 2 billion active users and has become the primary form of messaging for many.

Now, another feature could be introduced soon as reports claim WhatsApp will let you make alternate profiles. Know all about it.

Alternate profiles on WhatsApp

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that lets users create alternate profiles. This duality could be beneficial for those who wish to have separate profiles for personal and professional use, without owning two devices or SIM cards. It would allow users to have a different profile photo and name for separate profiles. Additionally , they will be able to restrict the viewing of their profiles only to those who cannot see the primary profile.

The report states, “For example, if only your contacts can see your profile photo, this means that people outside your contact list cannot see it but they will be able to see your alternate profile picture.”

The feature is currently under development and will be available to access in a future version of the app, WABetaInfo says. It is important to note that while WhatsApp tests many features, not all of them make it to the final version of the app. Therefore, there is a possibility that this feature might not arrive at all. But if it does, it could prove to be highly beneficial from a privacy standpoint.

WhatsApp Channel's new features

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Channel may be developing or testing new voice messages and sticker features. However, the feature is under development and has not been released as part of beta testing yet but it may be released in the future app update. The source reported that these features were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.23.2 update.