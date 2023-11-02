Icon
Home Tech News WhatsApp testing feature that lets you create alternate profiles!

WhatsApp testing feature that lets you create alternate profiles!

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to create alternate profiles, which could be beneficial for those who want separate profiles for personal and professional use.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 18:55 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
WhatsApp tests an alternate profiles feature. Know details. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp tests an alternate profiles feature. Know details. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp has been rolling out tons of new features for users lately. Just a few months ago, the instant messaging platform finally brought the feature that lets you share photos and videos in HD resolution, while it also rolled out another feature that lets you link one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Taking steps towards a password-less future, it now also lets you log in to the app via passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication. All these features elevate the user experience of the app which has 2 billion active users and has become the primary form of messaging for many.

Now, another feature could be introduced soon as reports claim WhatsApp will let you make alternate profiles. Know all about it.

Alternate profiles on WhatsApp

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that lets users create alternate profiles. This duality could be beneficial for those who wish to have separate profiles for personal and professional use, without owning two devices or SIM cards. It would allow users to have a different profile photo and name for separate profiles. Additionally , they will be able to restrict the viewing of their profiles only to those who cannot see the primary profile.

The report states, “For example, if only your contacts can see your profile photo, this means that people outside your contact list cannot see it but they will be able to see your alternate profile picture.”

The feature is currently under development and will be available to access in a future version of the app, WABetaInfo says. It is important to note that while WhatsApp tests many features, not all of them make it to the final version of the app. Therefore, there is a possibility that this feature might not arrive at all. But if it does, it could prove to be highly beneficial from a privacy standpoint.

WhatsApp Channel's new features

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Channel may be developing or testing new voice messages and sticker features. However, the feature is under development and has not been released as part of beta testing yet but it may be released in the future app update. The source reported that these features were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.23.2 update.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 16:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon