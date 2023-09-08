WhatsApp to introduce toggle to disable Instant Video Messages

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a fancy new feature called instant video messages. With the help of this feature, users can easily send a short video message with the tap of a button. This feature works same as the Telegram's short video feature. This feature simplifies the process of sending video messages with a single button press. However, this feature has raised concerns among some users because it shares the same button as audio messages. To address this issue, WhatsApp is in the process of implementing an option that allows users to disable Instant Video Messages in a future update.

What went wrong with instant video messaging?

The instant video messaging feature has been bothering some users as it uses the same button that is used to send audio messages. By default, users can switch between sending audio and video messages by tapping the microphone icon within a chat. Because of this, users were getting confused between the video messages and audio messages. Also Read: Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

New toggle button

To prevent accidental video message sending, WhatsApp is planning to add a new toggle within the Chat settings. According to a recent report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is introducing enhanced control for this instant video feature. giving users the ability to turn off Instant Video Messages.

When this feature is disabled, the microphone icon will revert to its original function, allowing users to send audio messages by tapping and holding it. It's worth noting that even with Instant Video Messages turned off, users will still be able to receive such messages from others, ensuring that communication remains flexible and accommodating to all preferences.

Other updates by Meta

As we reported earlier, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature for everyone where you can send high-definition (HD) photos and videos to your friends and family as Meta Platforms has rolled out the latest update for everyone. Until now, when you sent photos and videos on WhatsApp, they didn't always look as sharp and clear as you wanted them to. But with this new update, you can share your videos in amazing HD quality. This will reduce the need to use Google Docs links or other services to keep that video quality intact when sharing with others.

With such regular updates, WhatsApp is creating a better experience for its users.