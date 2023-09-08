Home Tech News WhatsApp to introduce toggle to disable Instant Video Messages

WhatsApp to introduce toggle to disable Instant Video Messages

To prevent accidental video message sending, WhatsApp is planning to add a new toggle within the Chat settings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 17:45 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
WhatsApp
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
WhatsApp
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
WhatsApp
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
WhatsApp
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
WhatsApp
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
WhatsApp
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
WhatsApp
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
WhatsApp
View all Images
WhatsApp instant video messages feature has raised concern among users as it shares the same button as audio messages and many are facing an inconvenience in handling things. (Unsplash)

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a fancy new feature called instant video messages. With the help of this feature, users can easily send a short video message with the tap of a button. This feature works same as the Telegram's short video feature. This feature simplifies the process of sending video messages with a single button press. However, this feature has raised concerns among some users because it shares the same button as audio messages. To address this issue, WhatsApp is in the process of implementing an option that allows users to disable Instant Video Messages in a future update.

What went wrong with instant video messaging?

The instant video messaging feature has been bothering some users as it uses the same button that is used to send audio messages. By default, users can switch between sending audio and video messages by tapping the microphone icon within a chat. Because of this, users were getting confused between the video messages and audio messages. Also Read: Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

New toggle button

To prevent accidental video message sending, WhatsApp is planning to add a new toggle within the Chat settings. According to a recent report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is introducing enhanced control for this instant video feature. giving users the ability to turn off Instant Video Messages.

When this feature is disabled, the microphone icon will revert to its original function, allowing users to send audio messages by tapping and holding it. It's worth noting that even with Instant Video Messages turned off, users will still be able to receive such messages from others, ensuring that communication remains flexible and accommodating to all preferences.

Other updates by Meta

As we reported earlier, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature for everyone where you can send high-definition (HD) photos and videos to your friends and family as Meta Platforms has rolled out the latest update for everyone. Until now, when you sent photos and videos on WhatsApp, they didn't always look as sharp and clear as you wanted them to. But with this new update, you can share your videos in amazing HD quality. This will reduce the need to use Google Docs links or other services to keep that video quality intact when sharing with others.

With such regular updates, WhatsApp is creating a better experience for its users.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 17:08 IST
