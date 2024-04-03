WhatsApp update: Locked chats feature for all linked devices coming soon, improving privacy

WhatsApp introduced the secret code for the chat lock feature back in November. However, the feature only worked on the primary devices, leaving your sensitive conversation exposed to the linked devices. Therefore, to improve the privacy of the features, WhatsApp is reported to be developing an update which will keep your conversations locked across all the linked devices. Additionally, the company may also introduce a new feature to status updates which will allow users to mention specific contacts on the updates. Know what's coming to WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp locked chats privacy feature

To improve user privacy preferences, WhatsApp introduced the locked chat feature which kept the contact hidden behind a secret code. This added an extra layer of security to sensitive conversations. However, the locked chats were easily accessible on the other linked devices, which created a major privacy concern. Now, according to the WaBetaInfo report, the latest WhatsApp beta has been rumoured to test the feature that will allow users to lock chat across all the linked devices and not only the primary device.

Also read: WhatsApp now has a new bottom navigation bar. Here's how it will help you chat

To access the locked chat in other linked devices, go to the chat lock settings from your primary device and first create a secret code to lock the chat. Now, simply use the code on the other device's new privacy feature settings. The feature is expected to roll out in future updates and it is currently being tested in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.4 update.

Also read: WhatsApp may soon bring 5 new features including group events and status updates composer

WhatsApp Status update feature

Android Authority also reported that WhatsApp is working on a new status feature which will allow users to mention contacts on their status posts privately. This feature was spotted in iOS WhatsApp Beta which will privately notify the contact that they have been mentioned in the shared status. However, the mention is expected to stay hidden and it will only be visible to the contacts who have been added to the story. This feature is quite similar to the one we use for Instagram stories.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!