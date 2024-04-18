 WhatsApp update: New ‘private mention’ feature for status updates coming soon- Details | Tech News
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to privately mention specific contacts in their status updates, enhancing personalised interactions within the platform.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 07:55 IST
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp's upcoming feature
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp's upcoming feature
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp's upcoming feature
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp's upcoming feature
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp's upcoming feature
icon View all Images
WhatsApp 'private mention' feature for status updates will enable only tagged contacts to receive dedicated notifications, (unsplash)

In a bid to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to privately mention contacts in their status updates. This upcoming feature aims to facilitate more personalised interactions within the platform.

The Feature in Development

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the new feature will enable users to tag specific contacts directly in their status updates. Once mentioned, the tagged contacts will receive dedicated notifications, ensuring prompt awareness of the update. Importantly, this feature maintains user privacy, as mentions are only visible to the mentioned contacts, not to other viewers of the status update. Additionally, muting a status update will prevent users from receiving notifications for mentions from the muted contact.

Significance of the Feature

The ability to privately mention contacts in status updates is expected to significantly enhance user engagement on the platform. By enabling users to directly involve and engage specific contacts in their shared moments or updates, this feature promotes more meaningful interactions. Notably, it ensures that important updates catch the attention of the mentioned contacts promptly, as they receive notifications directly.

WhatsApp's Recent Actions

WhatsApp's move to introduce new features comes amidst its efforts to address platform abuse and comply with regulatory guidelines. In February, the messaging app disclosed its actions against account misuse in India. It reported suspending a total of 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts between February 1st and 29th. Of these, 1,424,000 accounts were proactively banned, indicating preemptive measures taken to tackle misuse prior to user reports. These actions align with the IT Rules 2021, demonstrating WhatsApp's commitment to maintaining a safe and secure platform environment.

The upcoming feature allowing private mentions in status updates reflects WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction and engagement. By providing users with more tools for personalized communication, the platform aims to enrich the overall user experience. Additionally, WhatsApp's proactive measures against account misuse underscore its commitment to fostering a safe and responsible digital environment for its users.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 07:55 IST
