WhatsApp view once photos and videos feature set to roll out to web, desktops AGAIN

WhatsApp web and desktop app has been widely used due to its easy accessibility. However, the PC version does not include the WhatsApp view once photos and videos feature that the mobile app has. Now, it is reported that WhatsApp is planning to bring the feature back to all the PC apps with improved security. Know how to access and use the new WhatsApp view once photos and videos feature below.

WhatsApp view once photos and videos feature for desktop

According to a WABetaInfo report, the view once photos and videos feature was removed last year from the desktop app and web app due to privacy concerns. However, now WhatsApp is planning to bring back the feature to eliminate the unnecessary limitations. To send an image as a 'view once' message on WhatsApp for desktop apps, users can access the button positioned within the caption bar of the drawing editor.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The view once photos and videos feature enables users to send or view any image or video only a single time. It means that the received video or photo can only be viewed once and it can not be accessed again. Additionally, users will also not be able to take a screenshot of the view once media as part of the new update. Also, the media will not be downloaded or saved on the receiver's device for privacy and security reasons. WABetaInfo said, “This feature ensures that sensitive or temporary content remains ephemeral even when sending it from a desktop app, enhancing user control over shared media.”

Also read: How to manage WhatsApp media visibility on your smartphone's gallery - stop saving this way

The WhatsApp view once photos and videos feature is now available for some users with the latest update, furthermore, it will be released for other desktop users such as WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, and WhatsApp Web will be seeing the new WhatsApp feature soon on their devices. WhatsApp brought the feature back due to continued user feedback and demand as well as to improve the app's experience across all platforms.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!