WhatsApp Web to introduce 'Favourites' filter for quick access to chats; Know what is coming

February 2024 marks a decade of WhatsApp being under Meta's umbrella of social media apps. In the last 10 years, the instant messaging platform has undergone a myriad of changes with the aim of becoming the primary form of messaging, replacing SMS. Now, it is set to get another shot in the arm with reports hinting at the arrival of a new feature on WhatsApp Web, the platform's web version, which will allow users to sort out their chats using a new ‘Favourites' filter.

WhatsApp Web - Upcoming feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version to WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.3.10.70. Alongside this update, the platform is also working to bring a new feature to WhatsApp Web that will reportedly allow users to designate a ‘Favourites' filter to their chosen contacts. With the arrival of this feature, WhatsApp Web users may be able to choose which contacts they consider favourites and apply the filter to prioritize them.

The report further states that this feature is currently under development and will likely arrive with future updates of WhatsApp Web.

This development comes soon after WABetaInfo unearthed another upcoming feature on WhatsApp for iOS that allows users to designate favourite contacts to quickly place calls from the Calls tab, meaning you can contact your favourite people without having to go through multiple options!

New dark mode

Alongside the upcoming Favourites filter, WhatsApp Web is also reportedly getting a revamped dark mode. WABetaInfo reported that with this move, WhatsApp aims to align its aesthetics more closely with the Android app, catering to the preferences of dark theme enthusiasts. The refined colour scheme will follow in the footsteps of the Android app's dark mode update, emphasizing the importance of a consistent look across all platforms.

