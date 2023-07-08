Home Tech News WhatsApp working on filters to help you find important chats in seconds

WhatsApp working on filters to help you find important chats in seconds

WhatsApp may get a new feature to help you filter out chats and access them in seconds according to your need. Here is how it may work.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 15:05 IST
WhatsApp Filter Chat List feature is currently in development. (Pixabay)

Despite the emergence of many instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp has managed to keep its place at the head of the pack. Wide accessibility, exciting features, and constant updates are crucial factors that may be contributing to the popularity of WhatsApp. To improve the user experience further, WhatsApp is now preparing to address the issue of the filtering feature.

As per a report by the WhatsApp updates tracker, WabetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app may be working on a new feature to help you filter out the chat list. It has been found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.17 update from the Google Play Store by WabetaInfo. However, the feature is still under development and will be available some time in the future.

WhatsApp Filter Chat List: How will it work?

The report has also shared a screenshot that suggests that WhatsApp may bring a new tool soon which will help you manage the chat list with ease while using filters in the conversation. The feature is expected to be available right within the chat list.

Based on the shared information, WhatsApp may have a new button to filter chats based on unread messages, personal conversations, and business conversations. This clearly indicates that the feature is aimed at accessing important chats in seconds while excluding the need for accessing the list of long chats.

However, at the moment, there is no trace of a dedicated filter for group chats. Having a filter to find all the group chats at a place would be a great way to access them all. The report suggests that WhatsApp may consider the development of this new filter in the future, however, there is no surety of it so far.

WhatsApp new features

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature - Line with phone number which is aimed to help "users link their accounts with an additional device with ease." How will it work? The report by WabetaInfo suggests that you will finally be able to link your account to WhatsApp Web without the need of scanning the QR Code. Currently, it is available to some beta testers. However, it may be available to more users in the coming days.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 15:05 IST
