When Google Maps directions sent these drivers to a dangerous road

Are you someone who is dependent on Google Maps directions while on the road? Well, this can cause you serious trouble sometimes, especially if it directs you to an alternate route. Recently, a shocking incident came to the front when Google Maps sent a number of drivers in the US to a dangerous route. One of the passengers, who was stuck on that route shared a TikTok video informing about this ordeal. Check here to know about the whole incident.

Google Maps Directions Glitch

Who would have thought that following Google Maps would lead some passengers to a dangerous path? On November 19, 2023, some drivers on the route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas found themselves on dangerous desert detours after following Google Maps instructions. Numerous cars were being redirected onto a dangerous dirt path.

According to a report by KTLA 5, Shelby Easler, who documented the incident on TikTok, revealed that her family, along with several others, followed Google Maps' suggested alternate route to avoid a dust storm and save time. However, the detour led them into the remote Nevada desert, leaving them stranded for hours. Shelby and her family spent 5 hours trying to cross the stretch.

After the incident, Google Maps issued an apology. According to a report by the Washington Post, Google Maps responded to the incident after Easler's video gained widespread attention. The video got over a million views. A spokesperson for Google issued an apology, stating, "We apologize for what happened last weekend, and can confirm that we'll no longer route drivers traveling between Las Vegas and Los Angeles down these narrow backroads off Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border." The tech giant assured that drivers making the same trip would now be routed through the reopened Interstate 15.

This incident shows that relying solely on GPS apps for navigating on the roads can be scary sometimes and should only be tried if you are actually familiar with the road and where it ends. Otherwise, it is better to stick to the main road.