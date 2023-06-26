Who owns AI.com? The answer will SHOCK you

Artificial intelligence has been the foundation of most technology innovations in the calendar year 2023. The impact of the AI wave has been seen across all major segments and it has been solving problems previously challenging to imagine. And at such a time, a report has noted an interesting situation. The website www.ai.com, which is a crucial domain for all things AI, does not belong to any independent entity. It also does not belong to Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and other big tech corporations that are making major breakthroughs in AIartifi research. So, who owns the domain? The answer is a bit complex.

Who owns AI.com?

According to a report, Mashable spoke to Jeffrey Gabriel of Saw.com, the broker who claims facilitating the sale, and while Gabriel could not outright confirm the ownership of the website due to the terms of the sale, he said, “It obviously becomes public information when you go to it.”

But how much did OpenAI pay for it? According to Gabriel, a domain “like” AI.com would be listed at over $10 million in today's market, and prior to the acquisition, it was listed at a public asking price of $11 million. “Every week, someone was offering a hundred grand, two hundred grand, a million bucks,” he said.

Interested companies

While the website now forwards you to ChatGPT, Amazon enquired about it prior to the acquisition, according to Gabriel. Surprisingly, companies like Nvidia and Intel, which have heavily invested in AI recently, were not interested in purchasing the domain.