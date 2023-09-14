Icon
Home Tech News Will Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover to perform a miracle on the Moon for ISRO?

Will Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover to perform a miracle on the Moon for ISRO?

Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a resounding success for ISRO. Now, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are in sleep mode on the Moon. But will they be able to do a miracle for ISRO? The entire country is rooting for it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 08:58 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-3: 5 points to know as moon landing date looms large
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
1/6 Chandrayaan-3 was launched on  July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with the help of a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. Here are 5 points to know: (PTI)
image caption
2/6 As Chandrayaan-3 moves into its final phase of landing the lander on the moon, former Chief Controller (R&D) of the DRDO Dr Apathukatha Sivathanu Pillai, said that it will be "100% successful". The landing date is likely August 23.  (PTI)
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
3/6 Progress is rapid and on schedule and recently, ISRO has even shared videos of the Moon along with Earth captured by the Vikram lander.  (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 The lander reached an orbit with its closest point to the moon (Perilune) at 30 km. The farthest point (the Apolune) will be 100 km. ( REUTERS)
image caption
5/6 . ISRO has revealed that the next deboosting operation for Chandrayaan-3 mission landing on the moon is scheduled for August 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
6/6 Dr Pillai explained the importance of Chandrayaan-3 to ANI and said, "It will enable the identification of various lunar resources, particularly Helium-3, which holds promise as a future energy source." (ISRO Twitter)
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
View all Images
The Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are expected to continue the Moon exploration after they awaken from the sleep mode that ISRO has put them in till September 22. (ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made a successful landing on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023. Later the lander and Pragyan rover explored the Moon till the long lunar day lasted. However, scientists are not sure if both the moon lander and rover will be able to work after the dense darkness and extremely cold conditions lift when sunrise finally reaches the region. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported that it will be looking to ensure the mission continues.

What will happen to Vikarm lander and Pragyan rover after 14 days of sleep?

With the end of daytime on the Moon's south pole, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover were put into hibernation or sleep mode so they could stay fully charged for further studies. ISRO through an X post said, “The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode.”

ISRO also added that it will try to activate the lander and rover once the sun rises on Moon's south pole. The Week report quoted the ISRO as saying that the lander and rover will go into hibernation and that its scientists will make an attempt to restart them. The report further added that it would be a "miracle" if Vikram and Pragyan wake from sleep.

It was not possible to continue the studies during the lunar night because the Moon temperature dips lower than -200 degrees Celsius and the equipment is not developed to withstand the harsh weather conditions and the batteries would get depleted. However, if they do not awaken then they will stay on the Moon as “India's lunar ambassador.”

As per reports, it is possible that solar panels equipped in the lander and the rover will be charged after sunrise and it will be able to continue the exploration, however, it is doubtful. According to a Space.com report, space missions should be equipped with radioisotope heater units (RHUs) to survive the severe cold and the Chandrayaan-3 mission does not have any heating mechanism that can protect its functions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 08:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon