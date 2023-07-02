Home Tech News Windows Copilot: Microsoft introduces AI-Powered assistant for Windows 11 insiders

Windows Copilot: Microsoft introduces AI-Powered assistant for Windows 11 insiders

Microsoft has released an early preview of Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant, exclusively for Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 11:06 IST
Productivity Booster! Make the best out of Windows 11 widgets! Know how to use them
image caption
1/5 Widgets can help you quickly access important information such as the latest weather updates, breaking news, and your busy calendar all in one place. Here are four ways you can make the most out of your personalised widgets. (Pexels)
Windows 11
2/5 Start with the widgets - Press the Windows logo key + W to open the widgets board. You can check more widgets at once on your board, just use the expand button in the top right corner. The button will turn into a collapse button for when you want to shrink it. The board will remember the size you set and will open in that same size in the future.  (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Customise them according to need - Once a widget has been added, click on More Options in the upper-right corner and select Customize widget. When you edit a widget, you can customize it by changing the city for your weather widget or updating the watchlist for your stock’s widget. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 You can interact with widgets! Just tap the title bar in the widget's upper-left corner and access the program or website that the widget links to. In this, you can interact with various widgets to perform activities like checking off your to-do list or viewing the events in the calendar.  (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
Windows 11 widgets
5/5 Add personalized news and interests - The stream of news content and widgets can be displayed on your widgets board on a timely basis. To do so, indicate your preferences by choosing "Manage interests" from the Widget settings dialog box. Here, you will now be able to access the "My Interests" page. (Unsplash)
Microsoft
View all Images
Microsoft unveils Windows Copilot preview, introducing AI assistance for insiders. (Microsoft)

Microsoft has just rolled out an early preview of Windows Copilot, an innovative AI-driven personal assistant, exclusively to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders. The exciting announcement was made during the Build conference, where Microsoft showcased Windows Copilot as a centralised AI assistance tool.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft revealed that the initial preview of Windows Copilot in the Dev Channel will focus on providing users with an integrated UI experience. However, they plan to incorporate additional functionalities in upcoming previews. Accessing Windows Copilot is a breeze - users can simply click on a taskbar button or use the convenient WIN + C keyboard shortcut.

Once activated, the Windows Copilot panel remains pinned to the side of the screen, allowing users to access it while working with other applications. Users can use the power of Windows 11 Copilot to give commands and watch as the AI effortlessly alters settings or conducts various activities within the operating system.

Some of the examples of commands that Windows Copilot can handle include switching to dark mode, enabling do not disturb mode, capturing screenshots, summarising websites, composing stories, or even creating images. A limited number of Windows settings plugins are currently supported by Windows Copilot, but no third-party plugins are supported. Nonetheless, Microsoft intends to add more capabilities and improve the overall Windows Copilot experience in response to useful feedback from Windows Insiders.

Users must have Windows Build 23493 or a higher version in the Dev Channel, as well as Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or a newer iteration to enjoy the benefits of Copilot.

As the preview progresses, Windows Insiders will have the invaluable opportunity to provide feedback and contribute to the further development of Windows Copilot. This step-by-step process allows Microsoft to refine the feature and ensure it perfectly aligns with the needs and expectations of users.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 11:06 IST
